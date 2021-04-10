Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Talbots Coupons & Promo Codes

40% OFF
Extra 40% Off Sitewide + $5 Shipping

Talbots Fall CYBER MONDAY! Get 40% off the ENTIRE site, including New Arrivals and items already on sale. Plus, get $5 shipping on every order. Hurry, this offer is live today only.

Note: Exclusions ApplyMore
6 used today - Expires 10/4/21
8.0% Cashback With Your Online Purchases

Sign up with DealsPlus or log in to earn your cashback! Just click through any link from DealsPlus to Talbots (including this coupon) and your purchase will be tracked. Once you earn $15 you can cash out with PayPal or convert your earnings to Bitcoin!

Note: Exclusions apply.More
10% OFF
$10 Off First Purchase | Email & Text Sign Up

Give, Get 25% OffㅣRefer a Friend

10% OFF
10% Off First Purchase | Talbots Rewards

Talbots FAQ
About Talbots.com
Save up to 80% off misses, petites and plus size clothing over Talbots sales! You'll save the most money when you use a coupon for extra discounts in-store and online. You can find all of the discounts and special offers you need here at DealsPlus to start saving on dresses, shoes, accessories and much more. Browse our Talbots page and hit the subscribe button above to receive email alerts about fresh offers.
Best coupons / deals (Exclusions?)
You can find Tablots coupons here, but they are pretty rare. Look out for sitewide sales where you can save up to 40% off without a promo code! Occasionally, Talbots also offers an extra 25% off markdown or sometimes they roll out a 40% off coupon. If you don't see a coupon or sale you like, check back in a week or two for fresh updates.
Email/ Text sign up
Sign up for our emails to unlock the perks:
- $10 off your purchase
- Exclusive offers
- Shopping Party & Event Invitations
- Sneak Peeks of Seasonal Sales
- Early Notice of Flash Sales
What Other Ways Can I Save Money at Talbots?
Frequent shoppers might want to check out Tablots credit card. The Classic Awards credit card will score you 15% off Birthday bonus, and you will continue to rack up points for every dollar spent, eventually leading to cash rewards. Free shipping is available on all orders for premier credit card holders.