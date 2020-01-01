Sign In
Up to 10% Off All Clearance Items
$1.5
OFF
Code
$1.5 Off Sitewide
$1.5
OFF
Code
$1.5 Off Sitewide
90%
OFF
Sale
Up to 90% Off Tanga Deals of the Day
Check out the homepage to see the best deals of the day!
Sale
$5 Fiesta
Choose from 500 $5 & under specials! No promo code required.
10%
OFF
Sale
10% Off Tanga Coupon | rewards members
Status Has Its Rewards
It's simple - the more you order, the more you get. It's our way of saying thanks for supporting our small team.
FREE
SHIPPING
Sale
Free Shipping On Most Items
Free shipping on selected items, no coupon needed.
+ Always free returns! 100% risk free & 100% easy!
Sale
Holiday Gift Guides 2020
About Tanga
Tanga provides new deals everyday on quirky and useful items at great discounts. Shoppers can play games to earn Tanga bucks to spend on sale items.
