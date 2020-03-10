How to Redeem Target Coupons Online (Step-By-Step Instructions):

Select the size and/or quantity of your desired item, then click "Add to Cart"





Click "Your Cart" on the top right corner, then click "Review Cart & Checkout"





Review cart, then click "Proceed to Checkout."





Either login or checkout as a guest. We suggest signing up for an account since it'll make shopping and redeeming coupons much easier the next time you shop!



Choose a shipping address if you're logged in, or add a new shipping address if checking out as a guest. Click "Save & Continue" to get to the billing screen.



Locate and click the "Use A Promo Code" link to open the promo code box. Enter your coupon code, and click "Apply." Note that more than one code can be used per order, especially if each code offers a different type of discount. For example, you can use furniture, electronics, or clothing coupons in the same order since each is for a different department.





Click "apply" to calculate your discount on qualifying items. If your items qualify for extra discounts, your order total will reflect a new subtotal. Note that many coupons will exclude select items like the latest tech and electronics, deals of the day, clearance merchandise, or certain brands.



What are the best Target coupons?

How do I use in-store coupons?

How do I get the best deals?

How Target Coupons Work - Restrictions, Exclusions, and Guidelines

General Rules and Exclusions:

Up to 4 identical coupons may be redeemed per household, per day (unless otherwise noted).



All coupons must have a scannable barcode and be presented to the cashier when you checkout.



Offers cannot be applied to previous purchases.



Item purchased must match the coupon description (brand, size, quantity, color, flavor, etc.).



No making copies, scanning, selling, or altering coupons.



The coupon will apply discounts to the lowest price of the item, so if something is on sale, your percent off coupon will be applied to the sale price, not the full value.



Coupons from other stores cannot be accepted at Target stores.



Manufacturer coupons with a scannable GS1 data bar are accepted, but not UPC-A coupon barcodes.



All Target coupons do not apply to items sold by CVS.

How Printable Coupons Work - Exclusions and Restrictions:

Target accepts valid coupons found online, so long as they have a scannable barcode.



Freebie coupons found online and printed at home are not accepted unless it requires a purchase.

About Manufacturer Coupons:

You may use up to three coupons at a time, granted each must be from a different category:



One manufacturer coupon (whether printed or from the Cartwheel app)



One Target coupon (printed or online)



One Cartwheelâ„ offer can be combined per item (unless otherwise noted).



Unfortunately, Target has the right to refuse these extra discounts "if guests' behavior becomes disruptive or the items are deemed not to be for the purpose of using or gifting."

What's The Difference Between Category/Department vs Sitewide Coupons?

Category coupons are coupons that work only on shoes, furniture, baby gear, or clothing, etc.



You may use one coupon for each category. The good thing is, that means you can use multiple offers per order!



Each category coupon will be treated as an individual offer and you'll have to meet the purchase requirements of each individually.



Sitewide or category coupons with a percent off discount apply to qualifying items in its category only, so the discount will not extend to all items in your cart. Note that every shopping department has its own restrictions and exclusions as well.

Buy One Get One Free Coupon Exclusions:

BOGO coupons cannot be combined to get freebies. You can only get the free item by purchasing at least one item.



Two qualifying items must be presented at checkout, so one will be charged at its full retail price, and the second equal or lesser item will be free

