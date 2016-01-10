Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Target Coupons & Promo Codes 2021

$5 OFF
Sale

$5 Off $50+ On Select Items

Target is offering $5 off $50+ on select items. Click through this link to have the discount automatically apply to your cart. This offer should appear at checkout if your order qualifies for the discount. Free 2-day shipping on $35+ qualifying orders!

Note: Offer excludes Dyson, electronics, video games, Target Optical and Photo, sporting goods, toys, baby diapering, toiletries, food & formula, men's shavers & grooming products, movies, music, books, clearance items, grocery, household essential items, all gift cards, and limited time design collections and collaborations.

Another great way to save is to check out Target cartwheel offers. Get savings on apparel, baby, beauty, toys, and more! You must sign in or create a Target account in order to take advantage of these offers. You can even find mobile in-store coupons through the Target app. Add the items on the app and then scan the barcode on your phone at checkout to start saving.

You may also want to try viewing Target's official coupons, promotions, and deals page. Find extra savings every week.

Do you have a REDcard? You can take advantage of exclusive extras as well as early access savings. If you do not have a REDcard, you can sign up for these offers. If you are approved, you can save 5% every day, exclusive extras, free 2-day shipping, and more.More
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Target Circle Coupons

Find many coupons available for Target circle members! Not a member? Start saving and sign up for free here!More
14 used today - 3 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping On $35+

Sale
Coupon verified!

Target Weekly Ad for 1/10 - 1/16

OFFER
Sale
Coupon verified!

Official Target Coupons & Deals

Get savings by using this week's popular Target coupon codes, in-store coupons, and sales found here at DealsPlus. Click here to find more promotions and coupons!

Other Ways to Save:
  • Up to 70% off clearance items
  • Bring a reusable bag and get 5¢ off your entire purchase
  • Up to 90% off after-holiday clearance markdowns including Thanksgiving and Christmas
  • Use manufacturer coupons for trial-size items (Exclusions apply)
  • Online promo codes for specific items
  • Free gift cards with purchase on select categories such as baby essentials, household essentials, beauty items, and more.
  • Buy one, get one 50% off sales
  • Save an extra 5% off your entire purchase every day with your REDCard
  • Download their mobile app to find coupons and add to your Target Wallet

Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!

How to Use Manufacturer & Target Coupons:
  • Only one manufacturer coupon (paper or Cartwheel digital), one Target coupon (paper or digital), and one Cartwheel offer can be combined per item.
  • Limit of 4 identical coupons per household, per day (unless otherwise noted on coupon).
  • Target accepts manufacturer coupons with a scannable GS1 data bar. They do not accept UPC-A coupon barcodes.
  • Target coupons, Cartwheel manufacturer coupons, and Cartwheel offers cannot be used on products sold by CVS.

How to Use Internet (Print-at-Home) Coupons:
  • Target accepts valid internet coupons with a scannable barcode.
  • Target does not accept coupons for free items with no purchase requirements.
More
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 25% Off Baby Deals

Target is offering up to 50% off toys, bottles, car seats, strollers & more with no promo code required. Prices are as marked.More
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Furniture Clearance Items

FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free 2-day Shipping On $35+

Get free 2-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items on your $35+ purchase or when you use your REDCard!

Other ways to get your Target Run done:
    Get top deals every week when you shop Target's official coupons, promos, and deals
  • Find up to 40% off apparel, baby, beauty, and more when you use Target cartwheel offers.
  • Order ahead online & have it waiting at the store for you
  • Order with 'Drive Up' and they'll bring it right to your car
  • Same day delivery with SHIPT
  • Subscribe & schedule your deliveries and 5% off + free
    shipping on every order
  • $2.99 for next-day delivery on every day things
  • In select citied get deliveries for just $7
More
Coupon verified!

Target Cartwheel In-Store Offers

Save up to 30% off online and in-store with this week's coupons and in-store offers that you can redeem right off your mobile phone, directly from Target's Cartwheel app!

Simply download their mobile app and create an account. Add the desired offers by pressing on the "+" sign. Once all offers are added, press on the Wallet button and have the cashier scan the barcode.

Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!

If you are a REDcard holder, you can get exclusive extras and early access to sales. Find deals on apparel, baby items, and more. Plus, you can use your REDcard to save an extra 5% off every purchase, 5% off Starbucks, 5% off gift cards, and much more.More
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Toys

70% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up To 70% Off Clothing & Accessories Clearance

5% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Extra 5% Off Every Day + Free 2-Day Shipping | REDCard Holders

Target REDCardholders save 5% off their entire purchase every day and receive exclusive offers! You can apply for a credit card or debit card linked to your bank account.

Not yet a REDCardholder? Sometimes Target offers a $25 off $100 coupon for your future purchase when you sign up. Subscribe to our emails to get notified the next time this happens!

REDCardholders Perks:
  • Extra 5% off your entire purchase every day
  • Extra 5% off your order at any Starbucks location at Target
  • Free 2-day shipping
  • 30 extra days for returns
  • More exclusive savings

Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!More
15% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

15% Off Completion Discount w/ Any Registry

Create your wedding registry at Target and get 15% off any remaining items on your list that weren't bought! No coupon code is require.

Baby registries also come with a 15% off complection disount. plus, get a free welcome kit with over $100 worth of coupons & handpicked samples.

Create your College Registry and two weeks before your event date, get a coupon for 15% off when you shop remaining Target College registry items online.More
15% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

15% Off with College Registry

25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

25% Off Rugs

Coupon verified!

Target Weekly Ad

Check out this week's Target ad to find out what will be on sale! New promotions start on Sunday and are best to shop early in the week to grab the deals! Sometimes you can find printable coupons to use on home items, baby products, clothing, or groceries.

Many of these deals are available online, too. Either enter the promo code at checkout or add the item to your cart to get your discount.

Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!More
Sale
Coupon verified!

Valentine's Day Sale

UP TO
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up To 70% Off End Of Season Clearance

FREE GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free In-store Pickup

10% OFF
Sale

10% Off Select Bedding & Bath Items

(1/10-1/16)More
FREE W/P
Sale

Free $10 Target Gift Card with 3 Select Laundry Items

Get a free $10 Target gift card when you buy any three select Tide, Gain, Downy, Glad, O-Cedar or Seventh Generation items.More
$5 OFF
Sale

$5 Off $25 Good & Gather Purchase (Target Circle)

(1/10-1/16)More
FREE W/P
Sale

Free $5 Gift Card with $25 Skincare Purchase

(1/10-1/16)More
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Hundreds Of Video Games

Target is offering 50% Off 100s of video games on PlayStation, Xbox & Nintendo Switch! no promo code necessary. Free shipping on orders of $35 or more.More
FREE W/P
Sale

Free $30 Gift Card with $100 Baby Diapers, Wipes, and More

(Starting 1/10)More
B2G1FREE
Sale
Coupon verified!

Buy 2, Get 1 Free On Select Movies

70% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 70% Off Clothing, Shoes, and More

FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping with RedCard

Sale
Coupon verified!

Top 10 Fall Faves for $35 & Under

50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Toys Clearance

50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Off Beauty & Personal Care Clearance

40% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 40% Off Kitchen Appliances

Sale
Coupon verified!

Target Printable Coupons (ebay)

Did you know that rare, exclusive Target coupons can be bought on eBay for a fraction of the money that you'd save with them? Inventory changes regularly based on what offers are available and what other customers are willing to sell. Prices start at $0.99 for printable coupons or gift card offers.More
20% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 20% Off Patio Items

70% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 70% Off Clearance Clothing, Shoes & Accessories

BLOG
Sale
Coupon verified!

17 Great Ways to Save At Target

Need to do a quick Target run? Or, are you an avid shopper looking to save? You will find a list of 17 ways you can save big at Target here!More
Sale

Target Storage & Organization From $0.84

65% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 65% Off Select Refurbished Kitchen Appliances

Sale
Coupon verified!

Valentine's Day Savings

40% OFF
Sale

40% Off Pillowfort (Target Circle)

About Target

Target offers cheap prices on baby items, affordable clothing, shoes and accessories, popular kids' toys and video games, to electronics, furniture, and groceries. It's the perfect place to create a wedding or baby registry, find new appliances, furnish your home, or find everyday essentials. Regardless of what you're shopping for, you can often find it for cheaper by using Target coupons in-store, or online promo codes found by the DealsPlus community.

How to Redeem Target Coupons Online (Step-By-Step Instructions):

Make sure you add qualifying items to your cart to apply your discount, as clearance items are usually excluded from extra discounts.
  1. Select the size and/or quantity of your desired item, then click "Add to Cart"
    how to shop onlin at Target

  2. Click "Your Cart" on the top right corner, then click "Review Cart & Checkout"
    target checkout process

  3. Review cart, then click "Proceed to Checkout."
    target checkout process

  4. Either login or checkout as a guest. We suggest signing up for an account since it'll make shopping and redeeming coupons much easier the next time you shop!

    Choose a shipping address if you're logged in, or add a new shipping address if checking out as a guest. Click "Save & Continue" to get to the billing screen.

  5. Locate and click the "Use A Promo Code" link to open the promo code box. Enter your coupon code, and click "Apply." Note that more than one code can be used per order, especially if each code offers a different type of discount. For example, you can use furniture, electronics, or clothing coupons in the same order since each is for a different department.
    how to use target coupons

  6. Click "apply" to calculate your discount on qualifying items. If your items qualify for extra discounts, your order total will reflect a new subtotal. Note that many coupons will exclude select items like the latest tech and electronics, deals of the day, clearance merchandise, or certain brands.
    how to use target coupons


What are the best Target coupons?


DealsPlus always carries a $5 off $50 Target coupon that can be used on almost everything sitewide (excluding clearance items), which is our favorite because most Target coupons work on specific product categories only. Best of all, every order qualifies for free shipping or free in-store pickup when you spend $25.

Chic, affordable furniture, stylish clothes, brand name baby items or home decor. Sometimes these discounts can be stacked with a category-specific discount code. For instance, a popular offer is Target's 25% off $100 coupon that works on home items like furniture, rugs, and home decor. During season changes, you'll find buy one, get one 50% off discounts on apparel, shoes, swimwear, or fashion accessories. And of course, no one can resist the unbelievable deals you'll find during the Target Black Friday sale 2021.

Moms absolutely love shopping at Target too, because they often have 20% off online codes and printable coupons that work on baby gear, nursery items, baby clothing, or groceries. Check out the Target Cartwheel section and print coupons that will save you up to $10 off, or get free gift cards when you spend a certain amount on Huggies or Pampers diapers. These can also be redeemed right off your mobile phone when shopping in stores.

How do I use in-store coupons?

To use your printable coupon, you can either print it out or present it off your mobile phone. Download the Cartwheel App for free and you'll find plenty of coupons meant to be taken in stores - all on your mobile phone! Of course, the DealsPlus app also carries all the coupons you see on this page, so you can also redeem those off your phone.

How do I get the best deals?

As mentioned above, Target has coupons that you can use for all sorts of purchases. However, the biggest savings come from checking out today's sale events, the hottest deals, the weekly ad, or the clearance section, where you can save up to 70% off or more at any given time! Be sure to check out Target sales during major shopping holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when the steepest discounts will be available. You could save up to 80% off total by stacking coupons with deals on TVs, iPhones, iPads and other tablets, laptops and more electronics deals, as well as kids toys, beauty, furniture, and fashion.

How Target Coupons Work - Restrictions, Exclusions, and Guidelines

To prevent confusion and disappointment, it's important to know exactly what brands and items are not included. Follow these guidelines to ensure you save the most on every purchase:

General Rules and Exclusions:
  • Up to 4 identical coupons may be redeemed per household, per day (unless otherwise noted).
  • All coupons must have a scannable barcode and be presented to the cashier when you checkout.
  • Offers cannot be applied to previous purchases.
  • Item purchased must match the coupon description (brand, size, quantity, color, flavor, etc.).
  • No making copies, scanning, selling, or altering coupons.
  • The coupon will apply discounts to the lowest price of the item, so if something is on sale, your percent off coupon will be applied to the sale price, not the full value.
  • Coupons from other stores cannot be accepted at Target stores.
  • Manufacturer coupons with a scannable GS1 data bar are accepted, but not UPC-A coupon barcodes.
  • All Target coupons do not apply to items sold by CVS.


How Printable Coupons Work - Exclusions and Restrictions:
  • Target accepts valid coupons found online, so long as they have a scannable barcode.
  • Freebie coupons found online and printed at home are not accepted unless it requires a purchase.


About Manufacturer Coupons:
  • You may use up to three coupons at a time, granted each must be from a different category:
  • One manufacturer coupon (whether printed or from the Cartwheel app)
  • One Target coupon (printed or online)
  • One Cartwheelâ„  offer can be combined per item (unless otherwise noted).
  • Unfortunately, Target has the right to refuse these extra discounts "if guests' behavior becomes disruptive or the items are deemed not to be for the purpose of using or gifting."


What's The Difference Between Category/Department vs Sitewide Coupons?
  • Category coupons are coupons that work only on shoes, furniture, baby gear, or clothing, etc.
  • You may use one coupon for each category. The good thing is, that means you can use multiple offers per order!
  • Each category coupon will be treated as an individual offer and you'll have to meet the purchase requirements of each individually.
  • Sitewide or category coupons with a percent off discount apply to qualifying items in its category only, so the discount will not extend to all items in your cart. Note that every shopping department has its own restrictions and exclusions as well.


Buy One Get One Free Coupon Exclusions:
  • BOGO coupons cannot be combined to get freebies. You can only get the free item by purchasing at least one item.
  • Two qualifying items must be presented at checkout, so one will be charged at its full retail price, and the second equal or lesser item will be free


For all updated store information, check out Target's Weekly Ad to see what's on sale this week, and get official in-store coupons that you can print out or use directly on your mobile phone. Best of all, if you apply for a Target RedCard you'll save an extra 5% off every purchase plus get no minimum free shipping on every order.

50% Off Hundreds Of Video Games

