Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Target Coupons & Promo Codes 2021

Coupon of the Day
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off 14 Days of Beauty Deals + Free $10 Gift Card

Get up to 50% off during Target's 14 Days of Beauty! Save on hair essentials, facial masks, skin care, make up, nails, fragrances and much more! Plus, get a free $10 Target GiftCard with your beauty purchase of $40 or more.

Daily Deals:
  • March-14: 15% Off All Cosmetics Brushes, sponges and Organization.
  • March-15: 50% Off Select Versed, Bliss and Sweet Chef Skin Care.
  • March-16: 50% Off All Hair Biology hair care.
  • March-17: 50% Off Plum Beauty skin care devices.
  • March-18: 50% Off All Kristin Ess Shampoo & conditioner.
  • March-19: 30% Off Burt's Bees skin care.
  • March-20: 30% Off All Facial Beauty Mask.
  • March-21: 30% Off all Fragrance's.
  • March-22: 50% Off All ARC Teeth whitening products.
  • March-23: 50% Off All Nexus Shampoo & Conditioner.
  • March-24:30% Off Winky Lux Cosmetics & Skin Care Products.
  • March-25: 30% Off Sunless self-tanning treatments and sun care products.
  • March-26: 15% Off All Hair Appliances.
  • March-27: 15% Off All Nail Color.More
Get Deal
14 used today - Expires 3/17/21
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off Baby Deals

Target is offering up to 50% off toys, bottles, car seats, strollers & more with no promo code required. Prices are as marked.More
Get Deal
16 used today - 13 comments
$40 OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

$40 Off $40 Target Coupon (RedCard Approval)

Get $40 off a future purchase when approved for a credit or debit RedCard. Apply now in-stores or online! Once approved, our coupon will be mailed to you and will be valid through 5/1.

Plus, check out the Fun Run Sale, featuring 100s of Target Circle offers, including an extra 10% off for new Target Circle members. It's free to join!

Note: Exclusions will apply.More
Get Deal
21 used today - 1 comment - Expires 4/3/21
$5 OFF
Sale

$5 Off $50+ On Select Items

Target is offering $5 off $50+ on select items. Click through this link to have the discount automatically apply to your cart. This offer should appear at checkout if your order qualifies for the discount. Free 2-day shipping on $35+ qualifying orders!

Note: Offer excludes Dyson, electronics, video games, Target Optical and Photo, sporting goods, toys, baby diapering, toiletries, food & formula, men's shavers & grooming products, movies, music, books, clearance items, grocery, household essential items, all gift cards, and limited time design collections and collaborations.

Another great way to save is to check out Target cartwheel offers. Get savings on apparel, baby, beauty, toys, and more! You must sign in or create a Target account in order to take advantage of these offers. You can even find mobile in-store coupons through the Target app. Add the items on the app and then scan the barcode on your phone at checkout to start saving.

You may also want to try viewing Target's official coupons, promotions, and deals page. Find extra savings every week.

Do you have a REDcard? You can take advantage of exclusive extras as well as early access savings. If you do not have a REDcard, you can sign up for these offers. If you are approved, you can save 5% every day, exclusive extras, free 2-day shipping, and more.More
Get Deal
14 used today - 39 comments
OFFER
Sale

Official Target Coupons & Deals

Get savings by using this week's popular Target coupon codes, in-store coupons, and sales found here at DealsPlus. Click here to find more promotions and coupons!

Other Ways to Save:
  • Up to 70% off clearance items
  • Bring a reusable bag and get 5¢ off your entire purchase
  • Up to 90% off after-holiday clearance markdowns including Thanksgiving and Christmas
  • Use manufacturer coupons for trial-size items (Exclusions apply)
  • Online promo codes for specific items
  • Free gift cards with purchase on select categories such as baby essentials, household essentials, beauty items, and more.
  • Buy one, get one 50% off sales
  • Save an extra 5% off your entire purchase every day with your REDCard
  • Download their mobile app to find coupons and add to your Target Wallet

Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!

How to Use Manufacturer & Target Coupons:
  • Only one manufacturer coupon (paper or Cartwheel digital), one Target coupon (paper or digital), and one Cartwheel offer can be combined per item.
  • Limit of 4 identical coupons per household, per day (unless otherwise noted on coupon).
  • Target accepts manufacturer coupons with a scannable GS1 data bar. They do not accept UPC-A coupon barcodes.
  • Target coupons, Cartwheel manufacturer coupons, and Cartwheel offers cannot be used on products sold by CVS.

How to Use Internet (Print-at-Home) Coupons:
  • Target accepts valid internet coupons with a scannable barcode.
  • Target does not accept coupons for free items with no purchase requirements.
More
Get Deal
18 used today - 84 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Target Circle Coupons

Find many coupons available for Target circle members! Not a member? Start saving and sign up for free here!More
Get Deal
9 used today - 3 comments
Sale
Coupon verified!

New! Weekly Ad Sneak Peek For Mar 14 - Mar 20

Coming up next week: 14 days of beauty event & more!More
Get Deal
65 used today - 1 comment - Expires 3/20/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free $10 Gift Card with $40 Beauty Purchase

Get Deal
1 comment - Expires 3/27/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free $15 Gift Card When You Spend $75 On Select Diapers & Wipes

Valid with same-day pickup & delivery.

Free $10 gift card when you buy 2 select formula tubs with same-day pickup & delivery.More
Get Deal
20% OFF
Sale

Up to 20% Off Patio Items

Get Deal
3 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free 2-day Shipping On $35+

Get free 2-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items on your $35+ purchase or when you use your REDCard!

Other ways to get your Target Run done:
    Get top deals every week when you shop Target's official coupons, promos, and deals
  • Find up to 40% off apparel, baby, beauty, and more when you use Target cartwheel offers.
  • Order ahead online & have it waiting at the store for you
  • Order with 'Drive Up' and they'll bring it right to your car
  • Same day delivery with SHIPT
  • Subscribe & schedule your deliveries and 5% off + free
    shipping on every order
  • $2.99 for next-day delivery on every day things
  • In select citied get deliveries for just $7
More
Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Rugs

Get Deal
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Completion Discount w/ Any Registry

Create your wedding registry at Target and get 15% off any remaining items on your list that weren't bought! No coupon code is require.

Baby registries also come with a 15% off complection disount. plus, get a free welcome kit with over $100 worth of coupons & handpicked samples.

Create your College Registry and two weeks before your event date, get a coupon for 15% off when you shop remaining Target College registry items online.More
Get Deal
2 used today - 1 comment
In-Store

Target Cartwheel In-Store Offers

Save up to 30% off online and in-store with this week's coupons and in-store offers that you can redeem right off your mobile phone, directly from Target's Cartwheel app!

Simply download their mobile app and create an account. Add the desired offers by pressing on the "+" sign. Once all offers are added, press on the Wallet button and have the cashier scan the barcode.

Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!

If you are a REDcard holder, you can get exclusive extras and early access to sales. Find deals on apparel, baby items, and more. Plus, you can use your REDcard to save an extra 5% off every purchase, 5% off Starbucks, 5% off gift cards, and much more.More
View Offer
6 comments
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off Kitchen Appliances

Get Deal
2 used today - 3 comments
70% OFF
Sale

Up To 70% Off Clothing & Accessories Clearance

Get Deal
2 used today - 4 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Furniture Clearance Items

Get Deal
5% OFF
Sale

Extra 5% Off Every Day + Free 2-Day Shipping | REDCard Holders

Target REDCardholders save 5% off their entire purchase every day and receive exclusive offers! You can apply for a credit card or debit card linked to your bank account.

Not yet a REDCardholder? Sometimes Target offers a $25 off $100 coupon for your future purchase when you sign up. Subscribe to our emails to get notified the next time this happens!

REDCardholders Perks:
  • Extra 5% off your entire purchase every day
  • Extra 5% off your order at any Starbucks location at Target
  • Free 2-day shipping
  • 30 extra days for returns
  • More exclusive savings

Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!More
Get Deal
4 comments
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off with College Registry

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Toys

Get Deal
1 used today - 1 comment
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Beauty & Personal Care Clearance

Get Deal
1 used today
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free $10 Target GiftCard When You Buy Any Three Select Tide, Gain, Downy or Glad Items and More

( Mar 14 - Mar 20)
,More
Get Deal
Expires 3/20/21
In-Store

Target Weekly Ad

Check out this week's Target ad to find out what will be on sale! New promotions start on Sunday and are best to shop early in the week to grab the deals! Sometimes you can find printable coupons to use on home items, baby products, clothing, or groceries.

Many of these deals are available online, too. Either enter the promo code at checkout or add the item to your cart to get your discount.

Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!More
View Weekly Ad
2 used today - 2 comments
Sale

Kids' Spring Activewear Starting from $8

Get Deal
Expires 3/20/21
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off Lighting

Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Laptops & Tablets

Get Deal
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free In-store Pickup

Get Deal
1 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping with RedCard

Get Deal
Sale

Target Printable Coupons (ebay)

Did you know that rare, exclusive Target coupons can be bought on eBay for a fraction of the money that you'd save with them? Inventory changes regularly based on what offers are available and what other customers are willing to sell. Prices start at $0.99 for printable coupons or gift card offers.More
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Toys Clearance

Get Deal
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Select Refurbished Kitchen Appliances

Get Deal
Sale

Top 10 Fall Faves for $35 & Under

Get Deal
BLOG
Sale

17 Great Ways to Save At Target

Need to do a quick Target run? Or, are you an avid shopper looking to save? You will find a list of 17 ways you can save big at Target here!More
Get Deal

Related Stores

479,366 subscribers
651,065 subscribers
46,571 subscribers
57,781 subscribers

Popular Stores

423,314 subscribers
179,114 subscribers
421,812 subscribers
138,204 subscribers
Target FAQ
About Target
Target is the eighth largest retailer in the United States with over 1800 branches and began in 1962. Target offers cheap prices on baby items, affordable clothing, shoes and accessories, popular kids' toys and video games, to electronics, furniture, and groceries. It's the perfect place to create a wedding or baby registry, find new appliances, furnish your home, or find everyday essentials. Regardless of what you're shopping for, you can often find it for cheaper by using Target coupons in-store, or online promo codes found by the DealsPlus community.
What are the Best Target Coupons?
DealsPlus always carries a $5 off $50 Target coupon that can be used on almost everything sitewide (excluding clearance items), which is our favorite because most Target coupons work on specific product categories only. Best of all, every order qualifies for free shipping when you spend $35 or more or use your RedCard at checkout.



Sometimes these discounts can be stacked with a category-specific discount code. For instance, a popular offer is Target's 25% off $100 coupon that works on home items like furniture, rugs, and home decor. During season changes, you'll find buy one, get one 50% off discounts on apparel, shoes, swimwear, or fashion accessories. And of course, no one can resist the unbelievable deals you'll find during the Target Black Friday sale 2021.



You can often find 20% off online codes and printable coupons that work on baby gear, nursery items, baby clothing, or groceries. Don't forget to check out the Target Circle section for even more savings.
How Target Coupons Work - Restrictions, Exclusions, and Guidelines
To prevent confusion and disappointment, it's important to know exactly what brands and items are not included. Follow these guidelines to ensure you save the most on every purchase:
General Rules and Exclusions:
Up to 4 identical coupons may be redeemed per household, per day (unless otherwise noted).


All coupons must have a scannable barcode and be presented to the cashier when you checkout.


Offers cannot be applied to previous purchases.


Item purchased must match the coupon description (brand, size, quantity, color, flavor, etc.).


No making copies, scanning, selling, or altering coupons.


The coupon will apply discounts to the lowest price of the item, so if something is on sale, your percent off coupon will be applied to the sale price, not the full value.


Coupons from other stores cannot be accepted at Target stores.


Manufacturer coupons with a scannable GS1 data bar are accepted, but not UPC-A coupon barcodes.
All Target coupons do not apply to items sold by CVS.
Does Target Offer Free Shipping?
Yes! Target offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Or, shoppers can opt for free in-store or curbside pickup.
Is There A Target Rewards Program?
The Target Circle rewards program is free to join and offers instant savings. You will earn 1% back in rewards for every Target purchase, get access to hundreds of exclusive deals, and a 5% off birthday gift! For more information and to sign up, see here.
What is the Target RedCard?
The Target RedCard is Target's credit card program. With a RedCard, you can save an extra 5% off every purchase you make at Target as well as free shipping on all online orders! Plus save 5% at any in-store Starbucks location and select specialty gift cards for travel, movie tickets, restaurants, and more.Occasionally, Target offers an exclusive coupon when you are a approved for a new RedCard. During these special events, you can get a free coupon for $50 off your $100 purchase after you are approved.
Is There A Special Section for All Target Sales?
You can find the best Target sales on DealsPlus. Another great resource for all of Target's ongoing sales is their official deal page.

Up to 50% Off 14 Days of Beauty Deals + Free $10 Gift Card

No Code Required
Coupon verified!
Never miss another coupon from
Target
Get up to 50% off during Target's 14 Days of Beauty! Save on hair essentials, facial masks, skin care, make up, nails, fragrances and much more! Plus, get a free $10 Target GiftCard with your beauty purchase of $40 or more.

Daily Deals:
  • March-14: 15% Off All Cosmetics Brushes, sponges and Organization.
  • March-15: 50% Off Select Versed, Bliss and Sweet Chef Skin Care.
  • March-16: 50% Off All Hair Biology hair care.
  • March-17: 50% Off Plum Beauty skin care devices.
  • March-18: 50% Off All Kristin Ess Shampoo & conditioner.
  • March-19: 30% Off Burt's Bees skin care.
  • March-20: 30% Off All Facial Beauty Mask.
  • March-21: 30% Off all Fragrance's.
  • March-22: 50% Off All ARC Teeth whitening products.
  • March-23: 50% Off All Nexus Shampoo & Conditioner.
  • March-24:30% Off Winky Lux Cosmetics & Skin Care Products.
  • March-25: 30% Off Sunless self-tanning treatments and sun care products.
  • March-26: 15% Off All Hair Appliances.
  • March-27: 15% Off All Nail Color.
100% success (5 votes) - Expires 3/17/21
Posting anonymously as GiftedHorse
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Why did you dislike this coupon?