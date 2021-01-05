Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 50% Off Toys, Furniture & More

Online only and for a limited time, get up tp 50% off toys furniture & more at Target! No code necessary, prices as marked. Free shipping on $35More
Expires 5/1/21
Up To 30% Off Spring Home Event

2 days and online only! Deals on furniture, décor & more. Since Target offers free shipping on $35, most items in this sale ship for free! Sone offer free 2-Day shipping.More
Expires 4/29/21
Up to 25% Off Baby Deals

Target is offering up to 25% off toys, bottles, car seats, strollers & more with no promo code required. Prices are as marked.More
13 comments
Official Target Coupons & Deals

Get savings by using this week's popular Target coupon codes, in-store coupons, and sales found here at DealsPlus. Click here to find more promotions and coupons!

Other Ways to Save:
  • Up to 70% off clearance items
  • Bring a reusable bag and get 5¢ off your entire purchase
  • Up to 90% off after-holiday clearance markdowns including Thanksgiving and Christmas
  • Use manufacturer coupons for trial-size items (Exclusions apply)
  • Online promo codes for specific items
  • Free gift cards with purchase on select categories such as baby essentials, household essentials, beauty items, and more.
  • Buy one, get one 50% off sales
  • Save an extra 5% off your entire purchase every day with your REDCard
  • Download their mobile app to find coupons and add to your Target Wallet

Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!

How to Use Manufacturer & Target Coupons:
  • Only one manufacturer coupon (paper or Cartwheel digital), one Target coupon (paper or digital), and one Cartwheel offer can be combined per item.
  • Limit of 4 identical coupons per household, per day (unless otherwise noted on coupon).
  • Target accepts manufacturer coupons with a scannable GS1 data bar. They do not accept UPC-A coupon barcodes.
  • Target coupons, Cartwheel manufacturer coupons, and Cartwheel offers cannot be used on products sold by CVS.

How to Use Internet (Print-at-Home) Coupons:
  • Target accepts valid internet coupons with a scannable barcode.
  • Target does not accept coupons for free items with no purchase requirements.
84 comments
Up to 25% Off Furniture

Online only.More
4 comments
15% Off Completion Discount with Any Registry

Create your baby, wedding, college, housewarming or custom registry at Target and get 15% off any remaining items on your list that weren't bought! No coupon code is require.

Baby registries also come with a 15% off complection disount. plus, get a free welcome kit with over $100 worth of coupons & handpicked samples.

Create your College Registry and two weeks before your event date, get a coupon for 15% off when you shop remaining Target College registry items online.More
1 comment
Up to 25% Off Home Decor

3 used today
20% Off Select Range Beauty

Expires 5/1/21
Free $5 Gift Card When You But 2+ Tide, Gain, Downy, Glad & More

Valid in-stores or online when you choose same-day delivery or in-store pickup.More
Expires 5/1/21
$10 Off Select Sonicare Oral Care

5 used today
Free 2-day Shipping On $35+

Get free 2-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items on your $35+ purchase or when you use your REDCard!

Other ways to get your Target Run done:
    Get top deals every week when you shop Target's official coupons, promos, and deals
  • Find up to 40% off apparel, baby, beauty, and more when you use Target cartwheel offers.
  • Order ahead online & have it waiting at the store for you
  • Order with 'Drive Up' and they'll bring it right to your car
  • Same day delivery with SHIPT
  • Subscribe & schedule your deliveries and 5% off + free
    shipping on every order
  • $2.99 for next-day delivery on every day things
  • In select citied get deliveries for just $7
More
Up to 50% Off Target Circle Coupons

Find many coupons available for Target circle members! Not a member? Start saving and sign up for free here!More
3 comments
Up to $50 Off This Weeks Electronic Deals

  • AirPods Pro: Save $50
  • Save up to $50 on Bose Headphones
  • Save $50 on select Fitbit stylesMore
    Expires 5/1/21
    $20 Off Select Sonicare Oral Care

    5 used today
    $5 Off Select Sonicare Oral Care

    5 used today
    15% Off Nanobebe Breastmilk Bottle 3 Pack

    5 used today
    20% Off Nanobebe Starter Set Or Newborn Set

    5 used today
    15% Off Nanobebe Baby Bottle Sterilizer Or Drying Rack

    5 used today
    Mother's Day Gift Guide from Under $5

    Let's Hear It for All The Moms! Thank that special woman in your life. Shop top gifts for moms, gifts for grandma and gifts for new moms!More
    Expires 5/9/21
    Extra 5% Off Every Day + Free 2-Day Shipping | REDCard Holders

    Target REDCardholders save 5% off their entire purchase every day and receive exclusive offers! You can apply for a credit card or debit card linked to your bank account.

    Not yet a REDCardholder? Sometimes Target offers a $25 off $100 coupon for your future purchase when you sign up. Subscribe to our emails to get notified the next time this happens!

    REDCardholders Perks:
    • Extra 5% off your entire purchase every day
    • Extra 5% off your order at any Starbucks location at Target
    • Free 2-day shipping
    • 30 extra days for returns
    • More exclusive savings

    Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!    More
    4 comments
    Free $10 Target GiftCard w/ $50 On Women's Clothes & Shoes

    Expires 5/1/21
    Free $5 Gift Card When You Spend $20 On Health Care Items

    Valid in-stores or online when you choose same-day delivery or in-store pickup.More
    Expires 5/1/21
    Free $5 Gift Card w/ Hair & Personal Care Purchase

    Free $5 Target Gift Card when you buy four select hair care or personal care products priced $3.99 and up. Valid in-stores or online when you choose same-day delivery or in-store pickup.More
    1 comment - Expires 5/1/21
    Target Weekly Ad

    Check out this week's Target ad to find out what will be on sale! New promotions start on Sunday and are best to shop early in the week to grab the deals! Sometimes you can find printable coupons to use on home items, baby products, clothing, or groceries.

    Many of these deals are available online, too. Either enter the promo code at checkout or add the item to your cart to get your discount.

    Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!    More
    2 comments
    Up to 50% Off Clearance

    Target is offering up to 50% off clearance on thousands of items including clothing, shoes, toys, Christmas decor, beauty, and more with prices as marked. No promo code required.

    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    Target Cartwheel In-Store Offers

    Save up to 30% off online and in-store with this week's coupons and in-store offers that you can redeem right off your mobile phone, directly from Target's Cartwheel app!

    Simply download their mobile app and create an account. Add the desired offers by pressing on the "+" sign. Once all offers are added, press on the Wallet button and have the cashier scan the barcode.

    Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!

    If you are a REDcard holder, you can get exclusive extras and early access to sales. Find deals on apparel, baby items, and more. Plus, you can use your REDcard to save an extra 5% off every purchase, 5% off Starbucks, 5% off gift cards, and much more.    More
    6 comments
    Up To 70% Off Clothing & Accessories Clearance

    4 comments
    Up to 25% Off Kitchen Appliance Deals

    Save on Blenders, Juicers, Indoor Grills, Air Fryers, Pressure Cookers and more!More
    3 comments
    Up to 40% Off Patio Items On Sale

    Free In-store Pickup

    Order ahead & have it waiting for you inside the store. If you don’t want to come inside the store, you can easily switch your order to Drive Up in the Target App & they’ll bring it out to your car.More
    Up to 55% Off Rugs On Sale

    17 Great Ways to Save At Target

    Need to do a quick Target run? Or, are you an avid shopper looking to save? You will find a list of 17 ways you can save big at Target here!More
    Up to 20% Off Bedding

    Up to 50% Off Furniture Clearance Items

    Up to 50% Off Toys

    Shop toy sale by age!More
    1 comment
    Free Shipping with RedCard

    Get free shipping on most items on Target.com when you use your Target RedCard.More
    Target Weekly Ad Weekly Ad (4/25-5/1)

    Expires 5/1/21
    Free $15 Gift Card When Buy 2+ Enormous-pack Diapers

    Valid in stores or online when you select pickup, drive up or same day delivery.More
    Expires 5/1/21
    Women's Sneakers Under $30

    Expires 5/1/21
    20% Off Just One You Made By Carter's Baby Clothing

    Expires 5/1/21
    Up to $50 Off Apple AirPods Pro

    Expires 5/1/21
    20% Off Office Furniture (Target Circle)

    Expires 5/1/21
    20% Off Nutrition Bars (Target Circle)

    Expires 5/1/21
    Free $10 Gift Card When You Buy a $75 Happy Card

    5 for $20 Undies + 3 for $18 Plus-Size Underwear

    Expires 5/1/21
    Gas Grills Under $300

    Expires 5/1/21
    Rugs Starting At $79

    Expires 5/1/21
    30% Off Clothing (Select Target Circle Members)

    Expires 5/15/21
    15% Off Skin Care (Target Circle)

    Expires 5/1/21
    Kids' Sandals $16.99 and Under

    Expires 5/1/21
    Up to 40% Off Shark Vacuum Deals

    Expires 5/1/21
    Free $5 Gift Card When Buy 2+ Infant Formulas

    Valid in stores or online when you select pickup, drive up or same day delivery.More
    Expires 5/1/21
    Target Printable Coupons (ebay)

    Did you know that rare, exclusive Target coupons can be bought on eBay for a fraction of the money that you'd save with them? Inventory changes regularly based on what offers are available and what other customers are willing to sell. Prices start at $0.99 for printable coupons or gift card offers.More
    Target FAQ
    About Target
    Target is the eighth largest retailer in the United States with over 1800 branches and began in 1962. Target offers cheap prices on baby items, affordable clothing, shoes and accessories, popular kids' toys and video games, to electronics, furniture, and groceries. It's the perfect place to create a wedding or baby registry, find new appliances, furnish your home, or find everyday essentials. Regardless of what you're shopping for, you can often find it for cheaper by using Target coupons in-store, or online promo codes found by the DealsPlus community.
    What are the Best Target Coupons?
    DealsPlus always carries a $5 off $50 Target coupon that can be used on almost everything sitewide (excluding clearance items), which is our favorite because most Target coupons work on specific product categories only. Best of all, every order qualifies for free shipping when you spend $35 or more or use your RedCard at checkout.



    Sometimes these discounts can be stacked with a category-specific discount code. For instance, a popular offer is Target's 25% off $100 coupon that works on home items like furniture, rugs, and home decor. During season changes, you'll find buy one, get one 50% off discounts on apparel, shoes, swimwear, or fashion accessories. And of course, no one can resist the unbelievable deals you'll find during the Target Black Friday sale 2021.



    You can often find 20% off online codes and printable coupons that work on baby gear, nursery items, baby clothing, or groceries. Don't forget to check out the Target Circle section for even more savings.
    How Target Coupons Work - Restrictions, Exclusions, and Guidelines
    To prevent confusion and disappointment, it's important to know exactly what brands and items are not included. Follow these guidelines to ensure you save the most on every purchase:
    General Rules and Exclusions:
    Up to 4 identical coupons may be redeemed per household, per day (unless otherwise noted).


    All coupons must have a scannable barcode and be presented to the cashier when you checkout.


    Offers cannot be applied to previous purchases.


    Item purchased must match the coupon description (brand, size, quantity, color, flavor, etc.).


    No making copies, scanning, selling, or altering coupons.


    The coupon will apply discounts to the lowest price of the item, so if something is on sale, your percent off coupon will be applied to the sale price, not the full value.


    Coupons from other stores cannot be accepted at Target stores.


    Manufacturer coupons with a scannable GS1 data bar are accepted, but not UPC-A coupon barcodes.
    All Target coupons do not apply to items sold by CVS.
    Does Target Offer Free Shipping?
    Yes! Target offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Or, shoppers can opt for free in-store or curbside pickup.
    Is There A Target Rewards Program?
    The Target Circle rewards program is free to join and offers instant savings. You will earn 1% back in rewards for every Target purchase, get access to hundreds of exclusive deals, and a 5% off birthday gift! For more information and to sign up, see here.
    What is the Target RedCard?
    The Target RedCard is Target's credit card program. With a RedCard, you can save an extra 5% off every purchase you make at Target as well as free shipping on all online orders! Plus save 5% at any in-store Starbucks location and select specialty gift cards for travel, movie tickets, restaurants, and more.Occasionally, Target offers an exclusive coupon when you are a approved for a new RedCard. During these special events, you can get a free coupon for $50 off your $100 purchase after you are approved.
    Is There A Special Section for All Target Sales?
    You can find the best Target sales on DealsPlus. Another great resource for all of Target's ongoing sales is their official deal page.

