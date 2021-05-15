



Other Ways to Save:

Up to 70% off clearance items



Bring a reusable bag and get 5¢ off your entire purchase



Up to 90% off after-holiday clearance markdowns including Thanksgiving and Christmas



Use manufacturer coupons for trial-size items (Exclusions apply)



Online promo codes for specific items



Free gift cards with purchase on select categories such as baby essentials, household essentials, beauty items, and more.



Buy one, get one 50% off sales



Save an extra 5% off your entire purchase every day with your REDCard



Download their mobile app to find coupons and add to your Target Wallet

Note: Check out this



How to Use Manufacturer & Target Coupons:

Only one manufacturer coupon (paper or Cartwheel digital), one Target coupon (paper or digital), and one Cartwheel offer can be combined per item.



Limit of 4 identical coupons per household, per day (unless otherwise noted on coupon).



Target accepts manufacturer coupons with a scannable GS1 data bar. They do not accept UPC-A coupon barcodes.



Target coupons, Cartwheel manufacturer coupons, and Cartwheel offers cannot be used on products sold by CVS.

How to Use Internet (Print-at-Home) Coupons:

Target accepts valid internet coupons with a scannable barcode.



Target does not accept coupons for free items with no purchase requirements. Get savings by using this week's popular Target coupon codes, in-store coupons, and sales found here at DealsPlus. Click here to find more promotions and coupons!Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target! More