Check out this week's Target ad to find out what will be on sale! New promotions start on Sunday and are best to shop early in the week to grab the deals! Sometimes you can find printable coupons to use on home items, baby products, clothing, or groceries.
Many of these deals are available online, too. Either enter the promo code at checkout or add the item to your cart to get your discount.
Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!More
Save up to 30% off online and in-store with this week's coupons and in-store offers that you can redeem right off your mobile phone, directly from Target's Cartwheel app!
Simply download their mobile app and create an account. Add the desired offers by pressing on the "+" sign. Once all offers are added, press on the Wallet button and have the cashier scan the barcode.
Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!
If you are a REDcard holder, you can get exclusive extras and early access to sales. Find deals on apparel, baby items, and more. Plus, you can use your REDcard to save an extra 5% off every purchase, 5% off Starbucks, 5% off gift cards, and much more.More
Order ahead & have it waiting for you inside the store. If you don’t want to come inside the store, you can easily switch your order to Drive Up in the Target App & they’ll bring it out to your car.More
Did you know that rare, exclusive Target coupons can be bought on eBay for a fraction of the money that you'd save with them? Inventory changes regularly based on what offers are available and what other customers are willing to sell. Prices start at $0.99 for printable coupons or gift card offers.More
Target is the eighth largest retailer in the United States with over 1800 branches and began in 1962. Target offers cheap prices on baby items, affordable clothing, shoes and accessories, popular kids' toys and video games, to electronics, furniture, and groceries. It's the perfect place to create a wedding or baby registry, find new appliances, furnish your home, or find everyday essentials. Regardless of what you're shopping for, you can often find it for cheaper by using Target coupons in-store, or online promo codes found by the DealsPlus community.
What are the Best Target Coupons?
DealsPlus always carries a $5 off $50 Target coupon that can be used on almost everything sitewide (excluding clearance items), which is our favorite because most Target coupons work on specific product categories only. Best of all, every order qualifies for free shipping when you spend $35 or more or use your RedCard at checkout.
Sometimes these discounts can be stacked with a category-specific discount code. For instance, a popular offer is Target's 25% off $100 coupon that works on home items like furniture, rugs, and home decor. During season changes, you'll find buy one, get one 50% off discounts on apparel, shoes, swimwear, or fashion accessories. And of course, no one can resist the unbelievable deals you'll find during the Target Black Friday sale 2021.
You can often find 20% off online codes and printable coupons that work on baby gear, nursery items, baby clothing, or groceries. Don't forget to check out the Target Circle section for even more savings.
How Target Coupons Work - Restrictions, Exclusions, and Guidelines
To prevent confusion and disappointment, it's important to know exactly what brands and items are not included. Follow these guidelines to ensure you save the most on every purchase:
General Rules and Exclusions:
Up to 4 identical coupons may be redeemed per household, per day (unless otherwise noted).
All coupons must have a scannable barcode and be presented to the cashier when you checkout.
Offers cannot be applied to previous purchases.
Item purchased must match the coupon description (brand, size, quantity, color, flavor, etc.).
No making copies, scanning, selling, or altering coupons.
The coupon will apply discounts to the lowest price of the item, so if something is on sale, your percent off coupon will be applied to the sale price, not the full value.
Coupons from other stores cannot be accepted at Target stores.
Manufacturer coupons with a scannable GS1 data bar are accepted, but not UPC-A coupon barcodes.
All Target coupons do not apply to items sold by CVS.
Does Target Offer Free Shipping?
Yes! Target offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Or, shoppers can opt for free in-store or curbside pickup.
Is There A Target Rewards Program?
The Target Circle rewards program is free to join and offers instant savings. You will earn 1% back in rewards for every Target purchase, get access to hundreds of exclusive deals, and a 5% off birthday gift! For more information and to sign up, see here.
What is the Target RedCard?
The Target RedCard is Target's credit card program. With a RedCard, you can save an extra 5% off every purchase you make at Target as well as free shipping on all online orders! Plus save 5% at any in-store Starbucks location and select specialty gift cards for travel, movie tickets, restaurants, and more.Occasionally, Target offers an exclusive coupon when you are a approved for a new RedCard. During these special events, you can get a free coupon for $50 off your $100 purchase after you are approved.
Is There A Special Section for All Target Sales?
You can find the best Target sales on DealsPlus. Another great resource for all of Target's ongoing sales is their official deal page.