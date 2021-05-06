Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Target Coupons & Promo Codes 2021

Banner to download the Dealsplus Chrome extension
Coupon of the Day
15% OFF
Code

Up to 25% Off Patio, Fire Pits & Accessories + Extra 15% Off Furniture

‎Start the season with savings! Save up to 25% on patio furniture, fire pits & accessories. Then add this code for an extra 15% off on select furniture. Online only.More
Get Coupon Code
8 used today - Expires 5/31/21
50% OFF
Sale

Up To 50% Off Ready Set Summer Sale

Get up to 50% off home, apparel, accessories, entertainment, toys, sports & outdoors, baby and more! No code necessary, prices as marked. Spend $75, get free Same Day Delivery.

Plus, get up to 25% off patio furniture, fire pits & accessories. Then add this PROMO CODE for an extra 15% off on select furniture.More
Get Deal
5 used today - 1 comment - Expires 5/31/21
OFFER
Sale

Official Target Coupons & Deals

Get savings by using this week's popular Target coupon codes, in-store coupons, and sales found here at DealsPlus. Click here to find more promotions and coupons!

Other Ways to Save:
  • Up to 70% off clearance items
  • Bring a reusable bag and get 5¢ off your entire purchase
  • Up to 90% off after-holiday clearance markdowns including Thanksgiving and Christmas
  • Use manufacturer coupons for trial-size items (Exclusions apply)
  • Online promo codes for specific items
  • Free gift cards with purchase on select categories such as baby essentials, household essentials, beauty items, and more.
  • Buy one, get one 50% off sales
  • Save an extra 5% off your entire purchase every day with your REDCard
  • Download their mobile app to find coupons and add to your Target Wallet

Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!

How to Use Manufacturer & Target Coupons:
  • Only one manufacturer coupon (paper or Cartwheel digital), one Target coupon (paper or digital), and one Cartwheel offer can be combined per item.
  • Limit of 4 identical coupons per household, per day (unless otherwise noted on coupon).
  • Target accepts manufacturer coupons with a scannable GS1 data bar. They do not accept UPC-A coupon barcodes.
  • Target coupons, Cartwheel manufacturer coupons, and Cartwheel offers cannot be used on products sold by CVS.

How to Use Internet (Print-at-Home) Coupons:
  • Target accepts valid internet coupons with a scannable barcode.
  • Target does not accept coupons for free items with no purchase requirements.
More
Get Deal
4 used today - 84 comments
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off Baby Deals

Target is offering up to 25% off toys, bottles, car seats, strollers & more with no promo code required. Prices are as marked.More
Get Deal
7 used today - 13 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Up To 50% Off Furniture, Toys & More

Spend $75, get free Same Day DeliveryMore
Get Deal
4 used today - 1 comment - Expires 5/31/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Up to $15 Target Gift Card for Free with Select Purchases

  • Free $10 Gift Card When You Buy 3 Select Household Essential Items with same-day pickup & delivery. (Or in-store)
  • Free $5 Gift Card When You Buy 3 Select Skin Care Items
  • Free $15 Target GiftCard When You Spend $75 On Diapers & Wipes with same-day pickup & delivery. (Or in-store)More
Get Deal
2 used today
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off Furniture Finds

Online only! Target is offering up to 25% off Living Room Furniture, Bedroom Furniture, Kitchen & Dining Furniture, Home Office Furniture, Entryway Furniture, Desks, Barstools & Counter Stools, Dressers, Accent Chairs, TV Stands & Entertainment Centers, Coffee Tables and more! No code necessary, prices as marked.More
Get Deal
1 used today - 4 comments
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free $5 Gift Card with $25 On Sun Care, Hair Care & Skin Care

Valid on select items.More
Get Deal
Expires 5/31/21
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Completion Discount with Any Registry

Create your baby, wedding, college, housewarming or custom registry at Target and get 15% off any remaining items on your list that weren't bought! No coupon code is require.

Baby registries also come with a 15% off complection disount. plus, get a free welcome kit with over $100 worth of coupons & handpicked samples.

Create your College Registry and two weeks before your event date, get a coupon for 15% off when you shop remaining Target College registry items online.More
Get Deal
2 used today - 1 comment
In-Store

Target Weekly Ad (May 23 - May 29)

Check out this week's Target ad to find out what will be on sale! New promotions start on Sunday and are best to shop early in the week to grab the deals! Sometimes you can find printable coupons to use on home items, baby products, clothing, or groceries.

Many of these deals are available online, too. Either enter the promo code at checkout or add the item to your cart to get your discount.

Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!More
View Weekly Ad
1 used today - 2 comments
$10 OFF
Code

$10 Off Select Sonicare Oral Care

Get Coupon Code
5 used today
20% OFF
Code

$20 Off Select Sonicare Oral Care

Get Coupon Code
5 used today
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off Home Decor

Get up to 25% off over 15,000 items! Save on lighting, mirror, wall décor, artificial plants, picture frame, throw pillow, throw blanket & decorative objects.More
Get Deal
20% OFF
Code

20% Off Nanobebe Starter Set Or Newborn Set

Get Coupon Code
7 used today
In-Store

Target Cartwheel In-Store Offers

Save up to 30% off online and in-store with this week's coupons and in-store offers that you can redeem right off your mobile phone, directly from Target's Cartwheel app!

Simply download their mobile app and create an account. Add the desired offers by pressing on the "+" sign. Once all offers are added, press on the Wallet button and have the cashier scan the barcode.

Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!

If you are a REDcard holder, you can get exclusive extras and early access to sales. Find deals on apparel, baby items, and more. Plus, you can use your REDcard to save an extra 5% off every purchase, 5% off Starbucks, 5% off gift cards, and much more.More
View Offer
6 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Target Circle Coupons

Find many coupons available for Target circle members! Not a member? Start saving and sign up for free here!More
Get Deal
3 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free 2-day Shipping On $35+

Get free 2-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items on your $35+ purchase or when you use your REDCard!

Other ways to get your Target Run done:
    Get top deals every week when you shop Target's official coupons, promos, and deals
  • Find up to 40% off apparel, baby, beauty, and more when you use Target cartwheel offers.
  • Order ahead online & have it waiting at the store for you
  • Order with 'Drive Up' and they'll bring it right to your car
  • Same day delivery with SHIPT
  • Subscribe & schedule your deliveries and 5% off + free
    shipping on every order
  • $2.99 for next-day delivery on every day things
  • In select citied get deliveries for just $7
More
Get Deal
1 used today
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Starbucks Frappuccino (Target Circle)

Get Deal
2 comments - Expires 5/31/21
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Select Outdoor Furniture

Get Deal
3 comments - Expires 5/31/21
In-Store

Free $5 Coupon w/ In-Store CVS COVID-19 Vaccine

Get a free $5 coupon when you receive your COVID vaccine from a CVS in Target stores.More
View Offer
1 comment
$100 OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off This Weeks Toy Deals

Offer Details:
  • 10% on select Hot Wheels toys
  • 10% on select STEM toys
  • 10% on select powered riding toysMore
Get Deal
$5 OFF
Code

$5 Off Select Sonicare Oral Care

Get Coupon Code
5 used today
15% OFF
Code

15% Off Nanobebe Breastmilk Bottle 3 Pack

Get Coupon Code
5 used today
15% OFF
Code

15% Off Nanobebe Baby Bottle Sterilizer Or Drying Rack

Get Coupon Code
5 used today
5% OFF
Sale

Extra 5% Off Every Day + Free 2-Day Shipping | REDCard Holders

Target REDCardholders save 5% off their entire purchase every day and receive exclusive offers! You can apply for a credit card or debit card linked to your bank account.

Not yet a REDCardholder? Sometimes Target offers a $25 off $100 coupon for your future purchase when you sign up. Subscribe to our emails to get notified the next time this happens!

REDCardholders Perks:
  • Extra 5% off your entire purchase every day
  • Extra 5% off your order at any Starbucks location at Target
  • Free 2-day shipping
  • 30 extra days for returns
  • More exclusive savings

Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!More
Get Deal
4 comments
20% OFF
Sale

Up to 20% Off This Week's Sports & Outdoors Deals

Offer Details:
  • 10% on select Speedo swimming gear
  • 10% on select Igloo coolers
  • 10% on select lawn games
  • 20% on select CamelBak & Nalgene beverage bottles
  • 10% on select bike accessories when you buy a bike
  • 15% on select Coleman outdoor items with same-day pickup & delivery
  • $50 on the Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth massagerMore
Get Deal
$50 OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

$50 Off Apple AirPods Pro + More Tech Deals

Get Deal
Expires 5/31/21
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off Kitchen Appliance Deals

Save on Blenders, Juicers, Indoor Grills, Air Fryers, Pressure Cookers and more!More
Get Deal
3 comments
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Sandals for The Family (Target Circle)

Get Deal
Expires 5/30/21
70% OFF
Sale

Up To 70% Off Clothing & Accessories Clearance

Get Deal
4 comments
40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off Patio Items On Sale

Get Deal
20% OFF
Sale

Up to 20% Off Bedding

Get Deal
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free In-store Pickup

Order ahead & have it waiting for you inside the store. If you don’t want to come inside the store, you can easily switch your order to Drive Up in the Target App & they’ll bring it out to your car.More
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Clearance

Target is offering up to 50% off clearance on thousands of items including clothing, shoes, toys, Christmas decor, beauty, and more with prices as marked. No promo code required.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Deal
55% OFF
Sale

Up to 55% Off Rugs On Sale

Get Deal
BLOG
Sale

17 Great Ways to Save At Target

Need to do a quick Target run? Or, are you an avid shopper looking to save? You will find a list of 17 ways you can save big at Target here!More
Get Deal
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off Lighting

Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Toys

Shop toy sale by age!More
Get Deal
1 comment
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Furniture Clearance Items

Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping with RedCard

Get free shipping on most items on Target.com when you use your Target RedCard.More
Get Deal
FREE W/P
Sale

Free $20 Gift Card w/ Same-Day Orders

Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 6/5/21
20% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 20% Off PS5 Games & Lots More

Get Deal
Expires 6/9/21
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free $10 Gift Card w/ Same-Day Orders

Get Deal
Expires 6/5/21
Sale

Target Printable Coupons (ebay)

Did you know that rare, exclusive Target coupons can be bought on eBay for a fraction of the money that you'd save with them? Inventory changes regularly based on what offers are available and what other customers are willing to sell. Prices start at $0.99 for printable coupons or gift card offers.More
Get Deal

Related Stores

483,292 subscribers
655,663 subscribers
46,572 subscribers
57,802 subscribers

Popular Stores

297,855 subscribers
424,212 subscribers
181,939 subscribers
426,444 subscribers
Target FAQ
About Target
Target is the eighth largest retailer in the United States with over 1800 branches and began in 1962. Target offers cheap prices on baby items, affordable clothing, shoes and accessories, popular kids' toys and video games, to electronics, furniture, and groceries. It's the perfect place to create a wedding or baby registry, find new appliances, furnish your home, or find everyday essentials. Regardless of what you're shopping for, you can often find it for cheaper by using Target coupons in-store, or online promo codes found by the DealsPlus community.
What are the Best Target Coupons?
DealsPlus always carries a $5 off $50 Target coupon that can be used on almost everything sitewide (excluding clearance items), which is our favorite because most Target coupons work on specific product categories only. Best of all, every order qualifies for free shipping when you spend $35 or more or use your RedCard at checkout.



Sometimes these discounts can be stacked with a category-specific discount code. For instance, a popular offer is Target's 25% off $100 coupon that works on home items like furniture, rugs, and home decor. During season changes, you'll find buy one, get one 50% off discounts on apparel, shoes, swimwear, or fashion accessories. And of course, no one can resist the unbelievable deals you'll find during the Target Black Friday sale 2021.



You can often find 20% off online codes and printable coupons that work on baby gear, nursery items, baby clothing, or groceries. Don't forget to check out the Target Circle section for even more savings.
How Target Coupons Work - Restrictions, Exclusions, and Guidelines
To prevent confusion and disappointment, it's important to know exactly what brands and items are not included. Follow these guidelines to ensure you save the most on every purchase:
General Rules and Exclusions:
Up to 4 identical coupons may be redeemed per household, per day (unless otherwise noted).


All coupons must have a scannable barcode and be presented to the cashier when you checkout.


Offers cannot be applied to previous purchases.


Item purchased must match the coupon description (brand, size, quantity, color, flavor, etc.).


No making copies, scanning, selling, or altering coupons.


The coupon will apply discounts to the lowest price of the item, so if something is on sale, your percent off coupon will be applied to the sale price, not the full value.


Coupons from other stores cannot be accepted at Target stores.


Manufacturer coupons with a scannable GS1 data bar are accepted, but not UPC-A coupon barcodes.
All Target coupons do not apply to items sold by CVS.
Does Target Offer Free Shipping?
Yes! Target offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Or, shoppers can opt for free in-store or curbside pickup.
Is There A Target Rewards Program?
The Target Circle rewards program is free to join and offers instant savings. You will earn 1% back in rewards for every Target purchase, get access to hundreds of exclusive deals, and a 5% off birthday gift! For more information and to sign up, see here.
What is the Target RedCard?
The Target RedCard is Target's credit card program. With a RedCard, you can save an extra 5% off every purchase you make at Target as well as free shipping on all online orders! Plus save 5% at any in-store Starbucks location and select specialty gift cards for travel, movie tickets, restaurants, and more.Occasionally, Target offers an exclusive coupon when you are a approved for a new RedCard. During these special events, you can get a free coupon for $50 off your $100 purchase after you are approved.
Is There A Special Section for All Target Sales?
You can find the best Target sales on DealsPlus. Another great resource for all of Target's ongoing sales is their official deal page.

Up To 50% Off Ready Set Summer Sale

No Code Required
Never miss another coupon from
Target
Get up to 50% off home, apparel, accessories, entertainment, toys, sports & outdoors, baby and more! No code necessary, prices as marked. Spend $75, get free Same Day Delivery.

Plus, get up to 25% off patio furniture, fire pits & accessories. Then add this PROMO CODE for an extra 15% off on select furniture.
100% success (5 votes) - 1 comment - Expires 5/31/21
Posting anonymously as AmbitiousRainbow
kimeeb
kimeeb
Expires 5/31. Please update.
7 days ago
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Why did you dislike this coupon?