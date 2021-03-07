Home Coupons Stores Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Target Coupons & Promo Codes

Banner to download the Dealsplus Chrome extension
Coupon of the Day
$40 OFF
Sale

$40 Off $40 with New Red Card

Target is offering $40 off a future purchase (of $40 or more) when you get approved for a new RedCard.

Apply for your RedCard here.

Note: your coupon will be mailed to you with your RedCard.More
Get Deal
3 used today - Expires 7/17/21
5% OFF
Sale

Target Deal Days! (June 20-22)

3 days of savings with no membership fees! It's Targets biggest sale of the summer, returning June 20–22, online only. This year’s event will span three full days! Expect thousands of online deals from electronics and home to essentials, toys, beauty and grocery. New deals will be added each day of the sale, including special limited-time deals.

Plus, from June 16-19, digital Target GiftCards are 5% off on Target.com.More
Get Deal
12 used today - 1 comment - Expires 6/22/21
SALE
Sale
Coupon verified!

Father's Day Sale from $7.99+

Shipping is free on orders over $35.

Offer Details:
  • Graphic tees for 7.99
  • 20% shorts
  • 20% Goodfellow & Co polos
  • Short-sleeve button downs for $1
  • Sale on golf clothing
  • 20% accessoriesMore
    • Get Deal
    1 used today - 1 comment - Expires 6/19/21
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 25% Off Baby Deals

    Target is offering up to 25% off toys, bottles, car seats, strollers & more with no promo code required. Prices are as marked.More
    Get Deal
    7 used today - 13 comments
    OFFER
    Sale

    Official Target Coupons & Deals

    Get savings by using this week's popular Target coupon codes, in-store coupons, and sales found here at DealsPlus. Click here to find more promotions and coupons!

    Other Ways to Save:
    • Up to 70% off clearance items
    • Bring a reusable bag and get 5¢ off your entire purchase
    • Up to 90% off after-holiday clearance markdowns including Thanksgiving and Christmas
    • Use manufacturer coupons for trial-size items (Exclusions apply)
    • Online promo codes for specific items
    • Free gift cards with purchase on select categories such as baby essentials, household essentials, beauty items, and more.
    • Buy one, get one 50% off sales
    • Save an extra 5% off your entire purchase every day with your REDCard
    • Download their mobile app to find coupons and add to your Target Wallet

    Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!

    How to Use Manufacturer & Target Coupons:
    • Only one manufacturer coupon (paper or Cartwheel digital), one Target coupon (paper or digital), and one Cartwheel offer can be combined per item.
    • Limit of 4 identical coupons per household, per day (unless otherwise noted on coupon).
    • Target accepts manufacturer coupons with a scannable GS1 data bar. They do not accept UPC-A coupon barcodes.
    • Target coupons, Cartwheel manufacturer coupons, and Cartwheel offers cannot be used on products sold by CVS.

    How to Use Internet (Print-at-Home) Coupons:
    • Target accepts valid internet coupons with a scannable barcode.
    • Target does not accept coupons for free items with no purchase requirements.
    More
    Get Deal
    5 used today - 84 comments
    30% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 30% Off Select BLACK+DECKER Appliances

    Get Deal
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Up to $350 Target Gift Card for Free with Select Purchases

    • Free $350 Target GiftCard when you buy AT&T Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G with qualified activation
    • Free $20 gift card when you spend $100 on diapers & wipes with same-day pickup & delivery
    • Free $10 gift card when you buy 2 formula refills
    • Free $5 gift card when you buy 4 select beauty & personal care products with same-day pickup & delivery
    • Free $5 gift card when you buy 2 laundry items, facial tissues, cleaning supplies, dish wash items & trash bags with same-day pickup & deliveryMore
    Get Deal
    2 used today
    15% OFF
    Sale

    15% Off Completion Discount with Any Registry

    Create your baby, wedding, college, housewarming or custom registry at Target and get 15% off any remaining items on your list that weren't bought! No coupon code is require.

    Baby registries also come with a 15% off complection disount. plus, get a free welcome kit with over $100 worth of coupons & handpicked samples.

    Create your College Registry and two weeks before your event date, get a coupon for 15% off when you shop remaining Target College registry items online.    More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free $5 Gift Card When You Buy 4 Select Beauty & Personal Care Products

    Valid with same-day pickup & delivery.More
    Get Deal
    Expires 6/19/21
    B2G1 FREE
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Buy 2, Get 1 Free On Video Games, Books, Movies, Board Games & More

    Get Deal
    1 used today - Expires 6/19/21
    In-Store

    Target Weekly Ad (Jun 6 - Jun 12)

    Check out this week's Target ad to find out what will be on sale! New promotions start on Sunday and are best to shop early in the week to grab the deals! Sometimes you can find printable coupons to use on home items, baby products, clothing, or groceries.

    Many of these deals are available online, too. Either enter the promo code at checkout or add the item to your cart to get your discount.

    Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!    More
    View Weekly Ad
    8 used today - 2 comments
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 25% Off Home Decor

    Get up to 25% off over 15,000 items! Save on lighting, mirror, wall décor, artificial plants, picture frame, throw pillow, throw blanket & decorative objects.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 20% Off This Week's Sports & Outdoors Deals

    Offer Details:
    • Save 10% on select Igloo coolers
    • Save 20% on select basketballs
    • Save 10% on bike accessories when you buy a bike
    • Save up to $20 on Sierra DesignsMore
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Target Circle Coupons

    Find many coupons available for Target circle members! Not a member? Start saving and sign up for free here!More
    Get Deal
    3 comments
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 25% Off Furniture Finds

    Online only! Target is offering up to 25% off Living Room Furniture, Bedroom Furniture, Kitchen & Dining Furniture, Home Office Furniture, Entryway Furniture, Desks, Barstools & Counter Stools, Dressers, Accent Chairs, TV Stands & Entertainment Centers, Coffee Tables and more! No code necessary, prices as marked.More
    Get Deal
    4 comments
    20% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 20% Off Bedding Faves

    Get Deal
    20% OFF
    Code

    20% Off Nanobebe Starter Set Or Newborn Set

    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today
    In-Store

    Target Cartwheel In-Store Offers

    Save up to 30% off online and in-store with this week's coupons and in-store offers that you can redeem right off your mobile phone, directly from Target's Cartwheel app!

    Simply download their mobile app and create an account. Add the desired offers by pressing on the "+" sign. Once all offers are added, press on the Wallet button and have the cashier scan the barcode.

    Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!

    If you are a REDcard holder, you can get exclusive extras and early access to sales. Find deals on apparel, baby items, and more. Plus, you can use your REDcard to save an extra 5% off every purchase, 5% off Starbucks, 5% off gift cards, and much more.    More
    View Offer
    2 used today - 6 comments
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free 2-day Shipping On $35+

    Get free 2-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items on your $35+ purchase or when you use your REDCard!

    Other ways to get your Target Run done:
      Get top deals every week when you shop Target's official coupons, promos, and deals
    • Find up to 40% off apparel, baby, beauty, and more when you use Target cartwheel offers.
    • Order ahead online & have it waiting at the store for you
    • Order with 'Drive Up' and they'll bring it right to your car
    • Same day delivery with SHIPT
    • Subscribe & schedule your deliveries and 5% off + free
      shipping on every order
    • $2.99 for next-day delivery on every day things
    • In select citied get deliveries for just $7
    More
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off This Weeks Toy Deals

    Offer Details:
    • Save on LEGO Minecraft sets with same-day pickup & delivery
    • Save 10% on Spirit Untamed toysMore
    Get Deal
    In-Store

    Free $5 Coupon w/ In-Store CVS COVID-19 Vaccine

    Get a free $5 coupon when you receive your COVID vaccine from a CVS in Target stores.More
    View Offer
    1 comment
    BOGO
    Sale

    BOGO 25% Off Men's Personal Care Brands

    Target is offering BOGO 25% Off Men's Personal Care Brands with free shipping over $35+.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 1 comment - Expires 6/19/21
    FREE W/P
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Buy 4 Harry’s Men’s Products, Get $5 Target GiftCard

    Valid with same-day services on select itemsMore
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 1 comment - Expires 6/19/21
    FREE W/P
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Buy 4 Dove Men’s Products, Get $5 Target GiftCard

    Valid with same-day services on select itemsMore
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 1 comment - Expires 6/19/21
    10% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    10% Off Starbucks Beverages (Target Circle)

    Target is offering 10% Off Starbucks beverages when you save the Circle offer above to your account.

    Note: valid in-store at Starbucks locations inside of Target stores.    More
    Get Deal
    4 used today - Expires 6/21/21
    20% OFF
    Code

    $20 Off Select Sonicare Oral Care

    Get Coupon Code
    2 used today
    $5 OFF
    Code

    $5 Off Select Sonicare Oral Care

    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Spend $75 On Select Baby, Get a Free $15 Target Giftcard

    Valid with in-stores or with same-day services.More
    Get Deal
    2 used today - Expires 6/19/21
    15% OFF
    Code

    15% Off Nanobebe Breastmilk Bottle 3 Pack

    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today
    15% OFF
    Code

    15% Off Nanobebe Baby Bottle Sterilizer Or Drying Rack

    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today
    5% OFF
    Sale

    Extra 5% Off Every Day + Free 2-Day Shipping | REDCard Holders

    Target REDCardholders save 5% off their entire purchase every day and receive exclusive offers! You can apply for a credit card or debit card linked to your bank account.

    Not yet a REDCardholder? Sometimes Target offers a $25 off $100 coupon for your future purchase when you sign up. Subscribe to our emails to get notified the next time this happens!

    REDCardholders Perks:
    • Extra 5% off your entire purchase every day
    • Extra 5% off your order at any Starbucks location at Target
    • Free 2-day shipping
    • 30 extra days for returns
    • More exclusive savings

    Note: Check out this article for more ways to save money at Target!    More
    Get Deal
    4 comments
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Patio Items On Sale

    Get Deal
    1 used today
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up To 70% Off Clothing & Accessories Clearance

    Get Deal
    4 comments
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 25% Off Kitchen Appliance Deals

    Save on Blenders, Juicers, Indoor Grills, Air Fryers, Pressure Cookers and more!More
    Get Deal
    3 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free In-store Pickup

    Order ahead & have it waiting for you inside the store. If you don’t want to come inside the store, you can easily switch your order to Drive Up in the Target App & they’ll bring it out to your car.More
    Get Deal
    SALE
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Huge Sale On Outdoor Fun Savings Event

    Discounts on Outdoor furniture, Grills and more! Free shipping over $35

    See this sale on Upcoming WeeklyAD pag. 23    More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 1 comment - Expires 6/19/21
    SALE
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    'Outdoor Oasis' Savings Event

    Deals on Coolers, summer essentials and more! Free Shipping over $35More
    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 6/19/21
    55% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 55% Off Rugs On Sale

    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Clearance

    Target is offering up to 50% off clearance on thousands of items including clothing, shoes, toys, Christmas decor, beauty, and more with prices as marked. No promo code required.

    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    Get Deal
    BLOG
    Sale

    17 Great Ways to Save At Target

    Need to do a quick Target run? Or, are you an avid shopper looking to save? You will find a list of 17 ways you can save big at Target here!More
    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 25% Off Lighting

    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Toys

    Shop toy sale by age!More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Furniture Clearance Items

    Get Deal
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping with RedCard

    Get free shipping on most items on Target.com when you use your Target RedCard.More
    Get Deal
    FREE W/P
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Free Memory Card with 12mo Nintendo Family Membership

    Free SanDisk 128GB microSD Nintendo-licensed memory card (a $32.99 value) when you buy a Nintendo Switch 12-month online family membership.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - Expires 6/19/21
    BOGO
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    BOGO 15% Off Gaming Gift Cards and Subscription Cards

    Get Deal
    1 used today - Expires 6/19/21
    B2G1
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    B2G1 Free Select Antioxidant Water

    B2G1 Free Evian 1-liter, Bai 18-oz, Vita Coco 16.9-oz. and Fiji 1-literMore
    Get Deal
    1 used today - Expires 6/19/21
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free $10 Target E Gift Card w/ $100 Apple ITunes

    Get Deal
    11 used today - Expires 6/19/21
    15% OFF
    Sale

    15% Off Folding & Stack Furniture + 20% Off Patio Collections

    Select items.More
    Get Deal
    Expires 6/19/21
    Sale

    Explore Beach Towels Under $20

    Get Deal
    Expires 7/3/21
    Sale

    Blackout Curtains Under $15

    Get Deal
    Expires 7/3/21
    Sale

    Find Men's Summer-ready Sneakers & Sandals, Under $30

    Get Deal
    Expires 6/26/21
    Sale

    Area Rugs Under $100

    Get Deal
    Expires 7/3/21
    Sale

    Target Printable Coupons (ebay)

    Did you know that rare, exclusive Target coupons can be bought on eBay for a fraction of the money that you'd save with them? Inventory changes regularly based on what offers are available and what other customers are willing to sell. Prices start at $0.99 for printable coupons or gift card offers.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today

    Related Stores

    483,707 subscribers
    656,252 subscribers
    57,803 subscribers
    886 subscribers
    10,117 subscribers
    5,829 subscribers
    23,050 subscribers
    3,310 subscribers

    Popular Stores

    298,558 subscribers
    424,334 subscribers
    259,697 subscribers
    182,230 subscribers
    423,547 subscribers
    447,952 subscribers
    426,752 subscribers
    155,131 subscribers
    Target FAQ
    About Target
    Target is the eighth largest retailer in the United States with over 1800 branches and began in 1962. Target offers cheap prices on baby items, affordable clothing, shoes and accessories, popular kids' toys and video games, to electronics, furniture, and groceries. It's the perfect place to create a wedding or baby registry, find new appliances, furnish your home, or find everyday essentials. Regardless of what you're shopping for, you can often find it for cheaper by using Target coupons in-store, or online promo codes found by the DealsPlus community.
    What are the Best Target Coupons?
    DealsPlus always carries a $5 off $50 Target coupon that can be used on almost everything sitewide (excluding clearance items), which is our favorite because most Target coupons work on specific product categories only. Best of all, every order qualifies for free shipping when you spend $35 or more or use your RedCard at checkout.



    Sometimes these discounts can be stacked with a category-specific discount code. For instance, a popular offer is Target's 25% off $100 coupon that works on home items like furniture, rugs, and home decor. During season changes, you'll find buy one, get one 50% off discounts on apparel, shoes, swimwear, or fashion accessories. And of course, no one can resist the unbelievable deals you'll find during the Target Black Friday sale 2021.



    You can often find 20% off online codes and printable coupons that work on baby gear, nursery items, baby clothing, or groceries. Don't forget to check out the Target Circle section for even more savings.
    How Target Coupons Work - Restrictions, Exclusions, and Guidelines
    To prevent confusion and disappointment, it's important to know exactly what brands and items are not included. Follow these guidelines to ensure you save the most on every purchase:
    General Rules and Exclusions:
    Up to 4 identical coupons may be redeemed per household, per day (unless otherwise noted).


    All coupons must have a scannable barcode and be presented to the cashier when you checkout.


    Offers cannot be applied to previous purchases.


    Item purchased must match the coupon description (brand, size, quantity, color, flavor, etc.).


    No making copies, scanning, selling, or altering coupons.


    The coupon will apply discounts to the lowest price of the item, so if something is on sale, your percent off coupon will be applied to the sale price, not the full value.


    Coupons from other stores cannot be accepted at Target stores.


    Manufacturer coupons with a scannable GS1 data bar are accepted, but not UPC-A coupon barcodes.
    All Target coupons do not apply to items sold by CVS.
    Does Target Offer Free Shipping?
    Yes! Target offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Or, shoppers can opt for free in-store or curbside pickup.
    Is There A Target Rewards Program?
    The Target Circle rewards program is free to join and offers instant savings. You will earn 1% back in rewards for every Target purchase, get access to hundreds of exclusive deals, and a 5% off birthday gift! For more information and to sign up, see here.
    What is the Target RedCard?
    The Target RedCard is Target's credit card program. With a RedCard, you can save an extra 5% off every purchase you make at Target as well as free shipping on all online orders! Plus save 5% at any in-store Starbucks location and select specialty gift cards for travel, movie tickets, restaurants, and more.Occasionally, Target offers an exclusive coupon when you are a approved for a new RedCard. During these special events, you can get a free coupon for $50 off your $100 purchase after you are approved.
    Is There A Special Section for All Target Sales?
    You can find the best Target sales on DealsPlus. Another great resource for all of Target's ongoing sales is their official deal page.