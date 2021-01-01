About TaylorMade

TaylorMade Golf is a renowned manufacturer of the highest quality golf products. Owned by Adidas, theyâ€™re the largest company in the world for golf equipment, apparel, and accessories. TaylorMade is also the top choice for drivers by PGA Tour professionals. Shop online for golf clubs including drivers and irons, golf bags, golf balls, accessories, and apparel. Plus, find a Taylormade coupon or coupon code and shop the latest sales to save the most money on your purchase.



What are the best TaylorMade coupon codes?

You can periodically find a TaylorMade Golf coupon for free shipping on any sized order. To maximize your savings, be sure to shop for items on sale and then apply the free shipping coupon upon reaching checkout. They always offer free shipping on all orders totaling $99 or more - no extra coupons needed.



Be on the lookout for Buy More Save More deals, especially for golf balls. Throughout the year you will notice sales and specials pop up where you can maximize the quantity of golf balls you get for a cheaper price. So the more you buy, the more money youâ€™ll save.



You can also sign up for email alerts to receive information on all the latest deals and promotions including: exclusive sales, clearance styles, discount coupons, and free shipping promo codes.



How do I use my coupon code?



1. Add item(s) to your cart online.

2. At the checkout process, checkmark the box that says "Have a Promo Code?"

3. Paste your TaylorMade promo code in the box and hit "Apply."

4. Your discount will calculate into your total.



What are the best TaylorMade sales?



At any given time of the year, you can check out the TaylorMade Sale section for discounts of up to 75% off everything from drivers, irons, fairways, rescues, wedges, putters, golf balls, and apparel, to discounted golf bags and more golfing accessories.



You can also find TaylorMade pre-owned coupons section to find even more deals on certified, pre-owned golf clubs for the cheapest prices of the year on everything they have to offer. These discounts are as marked, and no extra coupons are needed. These clubs have passed a thorough inspection process, include a free headcover, and also come with a 12 month warranty.



When purchasing a new set of golf clubs, make the most of your old set by utilizing the TaylorMade trade-in program. First, check the value and eligibility of your clubs online. You will receive a confirmation email with shipping and packing labels for you to send in your clubs for free. Once your clubs are received and evaluated a credit will be issued to your account within 10 business days.



Check back to find even more TaylorMade coupons, promo codes and deals on all your favorite golf clubs, equipment, and apparel.