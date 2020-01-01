Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
TGI Fridays Coupons, Printable TGI Fridays Coupon

Free Foods + Birthday Treat | Fridays Rewards App

Offer Details:
  • Download the app
  • Receipt is the key to unlocking free food, so remember to scan the barcode every time you visit!
  • Use your stripes to unlock Foods
  • Download app, tell it’s your birthday and then We’ll treat you and up to 5 of your friends to a cocktail or mocktail with every main meal purchasedMore
Official TGIFriday's Promotions & Offers

Check out TGI Friday's official promotions page for their current deals and promotional offers including free food, discounted meals, happy hours, and more!More
Free Mini Bundt Cake Dessert w/ Entree Purchase

Free Appetizer or Dessert with Rewards Signup

Get a free appetizer or dessert at TGI Fridays when you sign up for their rewards program.More
Earn Rewards with TGI Friday App

Download The Friday's App So You Can Order Online, Mobile Pay, Locate A Friday's, Track Your Rewards And More!More
Discounted TGI Friday's Gift Cards

About TGI Fridays

T.G.I. Friday's offers great food, innovative drinks and a unique experience filled with flair and a Thank God It's Friday's attitude.