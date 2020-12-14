What are the best The Body Shop coupons?

How do I use my coupon code?

1. Add item(s) to your cart.

2. On the checkout page, location the light green 'Promotion Codes' box, paste your coupon code and click on 'Verify Code'.

3. Coupon discount will apply on all qualifying orders.

What are the best The Body Shop sales?

The Body Shop Love Your Body Rewards Card

The Body Shop offers more than 700 natural beauty and skincare products. They carry various skin care and fragrance products, including body lotion, shower gel, hand soap, shampoo, body butter and candles. One of The Body Shop's staple item is their tea tree oil and body butter which helps moisturize and rejuvenate the tired skin. The Body Shop always has a sale going on so be sure to check out their sale page for up to 75% off on top items. Check back on this page for new events, The Body Shop coupons and free shipping promotions.Shoppers can typically spot any The Body Shop coupon on the top of this page or new coupon codes on their homepage. Although The Body Shop does not distribute a great deal of coupon codes, they do introduce new sales every week or so featuring a minimum of 10% off a category or BOGO deals. Shoppers can also easily spot new deals by hovering over their sale navigation link at the top.To redeem your The Body Shop coupon:The Body Shop offers free ground shipping on orders of $50 and over or free shipping on select products (a 'congratulations' message will pop up at the top of the checkout page to notify shoppers that their order qualifies for free shipping despite order being below $50).Some hot sales from The Body Shop include their semi annual sale or category markdown in order to get rid of overstocked or past season's inventory. Shoppers can save as much as 75% off or more during one of these sales. You can always save at least 20% off beauty and skincare needs by shopping from The Body Shop outlet page.The Body Shop sale page is perfect for those shopping on a budget with deals $5 and under, $10 and under and $15 and under.Some of the hottest sales include Buy 3 Get 3 Free and Buy 2 Get 1 Free. The most wanted Body Shop products include the Tea Tree Oil Line, Body Butters, Oils of Life Revitalizing Facial Oil and Lotion, Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturizer, and Virgin Mojito Shower Gel.Frequent shoppers can opt into The Body Shop Rewards Card program where members get 10% off most in-store and online purchase with birthday deals and more. See all details about this program here. Please note that the program membership fee is $10.