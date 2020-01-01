Sign In
Thrifty Car Rental Coupons and Promo Codes
10%
OFF
Code
10% Off The Base Rate of Your Next Weekly Or Weekend Car Rental
10%
OFF
Code
10% Off Base Rate of Any Car
10%
OFF
Code
10% Off Base Rate
Code
Up to 6X LifeMiles Points For a Rental
Code
Triple The Miles With Alaskan Airlines
15%
OFF
Sale
Up to 15% Off The Base Rate | Prepaid Offers
8%
OFF
Sale
8% Off Car Rentals | AAA Members
Plus:
No charge for Additional Authorized Drivers who are also AAA Members
Free use of one child, infant or booster seat, subject to availability and advance reservation required.
10% Discount on rentals of a GPS navigational system
More
Sale
Official Thrifty Car Rental Deals & Discounts
15%
OFF
Sale
15% Off Next Rentals | Email Sign-Up
Sign up for Thrifty Rentals emails & get a coupon for 15% off your next weekly or weekend rental.
More
Sale
Earn Up to 500 Rewards Miles
United Airlines Members
United Airlines Members Earn 50 Rewards Miles Per Day on 1 to 4 Day Rentals OR $500 Miles On Rentals of $5+ Days!
More
About Thrifty Car Rental
Online car rental reservations for business, corporate and leisure travel.
