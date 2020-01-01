We appreciate anyone who's ever pulled on a pair of boots to serve our country.
We're proud to honor active-duty military, retirees, reservists, veterans and
spouses/dependents with 20% off select styles, with valid credentials.More
Timberland offers a dedicated sale section featuring savings up to 50% off. In addition, add one of the coupon codes found on this page to maximize your total savings + all orders ship free to the U.S.!More
Refer a friend to Timberland and your friend will get a code for 20% off their first purchase and once your friend makes their 1st purchase you will get a code for 20% off your next order as well! All you need to sign up is an email address for you and a friend. You do not have to have shopped at Timberland previously to receive this offer. Enter any 2 active email addresses and receive a 20% off coupon!
Go to the Timberland home page and click on the "refer a friend" button at the very top of the home page to take advantage of this offer.More
Timberland offers quality, durable boots and shoes for both men and women, as well as casual clothing and accessories. You can save up to 75% off their clearance and sale section at any time of the year, or use our 40% off Timberland coupon code, promo codes and printable coupons to use on everything else. Free shipping coupon codes are also available at all times. Check back often to stay up to date with the latest Timberland coupons and deals!
How Do I Get The Best Timberland Coupon?
Timberland fans can typically find coupon code discounts from an extra 10-40% off on this page. DealsPlus keeps each store page updated on a daily basis so shoppers can find fresh discount deals on the go. Be on the lookout for free shipping offers and special event sales closer to the holidays (i.e. July 4th, Christmas, Father's Day and etc). Also check out the Timberland sale page for all the best markdowns and get even deeper discount on final clearance!
Can't find your item on Timberland? DealsPlus also hunts down top Timberland deals and sales from sites like 6PM (also free shipping no minimum!) so shoppers have more store options to shop from.