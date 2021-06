Right now, Lowe's is offering this Bosch Custom Case 24-Piece 1/4-in Impact Driver Bit Set only for $3.99 with free store pickup!



Features:

Impact Tough™ bit design – provides 10X life over standard impact bits

Xtended Torsion Zone – helps to absorb high-torque of new impact drivers

Tilt-in/tilt-out case mechanism – allows easier access to bits

Received 4.8+ stars from over 75 users!