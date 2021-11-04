Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lowes

CRAFTSMAN 243-Pc Mechanics Tool Set
FREE SHIPPING
$94.05 $199.00
7h ago
Expires : 04/21/21
For limited time, Lowe's is offering this CRAFTSMAN 243-Piece Standard and Metric Combination Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set only for $94.05 when you pay with your Lowe's Advantage card. If you pay another way, the price will be $99! Shipping and pickup are free on this item.

Details:
  • 72 Tooth Ratchets for Ideal Access
  • Full Polish Chrome Finish for Rust and Corrosion Resistance
  • Expansive Combination Wrench Selection

