Lowes
CRAFTSMAN 243-Pc Mechanics Tool Set
FREE SHIPPING
$94.05
$199.00
7h ago
Expires : 04/21/21
3 Likes 0 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
For limited time, Lowe's is offering this CRAFTSMAN 243-Piece Standard and Metric Combination Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set only for $94.05 when you pay with your Lowe's Advantage card. If you pay another way, the price will be $99! Shipping and pickup are free on this item.
Details:
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping Craftsman Hand Tools tool sets Lowes Mechanics Tools Kit
What's the matter?