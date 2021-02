Amazon has this Klein Tools Fish Tape of Steel Wire Puller with Double Loop Tip for just $16.97 with free shipping on purchase over $25 or with Prime.



Features:

#1 Best Seller in Electrical Fish Tape

Durable 1/8-Inch wide steel fish tapes are firm yet flexible for large wire pulls

Optimized design of the tape housing decreases payout effort

Slip-resistant housing geometry improves winding power

Multi-position handle gives you a firm, steady grip as you pull tape from the case

Received 4.6 stars from over 400 reviews!