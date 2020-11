Amazon is offering Smith & Wesson Self Defense Tactical Penlight for only $9.99, regularly $19.99. Shipping is free on orders over $25+



Product Details :

30-hour runtime, 5.85” overall length and weighs 1.7 oz



Battery powered, LED penlight and runs off 2xAAA batteries (included)



Constructed from anodized aerospace aluminum which allows for a drop from up to 1 meter



With the twist ON/OFF button, this flashlight is easy to use and features a sharp, pointed end