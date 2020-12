Amazon is offering this Fisher-Price Storybots Slide Writer for only $9.79 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Product Details:

Magnetic drawing tablet for kids to write and doodle with their favorite StoryBots characters



Moveable letter tiles, print guidelines, and attached stylus pen help kids practice spelling and writing words



Includes StoryBots stencil and sheet of stickers to add extra letters to blank tiles



Promotes early literacy as preschoolers practice writing letters and spelling words



Great gift for little writers ages 3 years and older



Received 4+ stars from over 110 reviews