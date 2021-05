Woot has this Melissa & Doug Large Plush Pegasus for just $28.55 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Product Details:

Soft and plush with shimmering details



Sturdy construction: stands on its hind legs, more than 3. 5 feet tall on a 2-foot-long oval base for extra stability.



Great gift for 3 ages and up



Received 4+ stars from over 120 Amazon reviews