Walmart has this Beyblade Hypersphere Battle Set Game for only $17.00 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Product Details:

Includes Hypersphere Vertical Drop Beystadium, 2 right/left-spin launchers, and right-spin battling tops Ace Dragon D5 (attack type) and Bushin Ashindra A5



Hypersphere tops have Performance Tips specially designed to climb the vertical wall of the Vertical Drop Beystadium and battle on the brink



Scan code on Beyblade Burst Vertical Drop Beystadium to unlock the corresponding digital Beystadium in the Beyblade Burst app



Tops come with right-spin GT Chips in the Energy Layers. Interchangeable with other right-spin GT Chip-compatible tops



Received 4+ stars out of 100+ reviews