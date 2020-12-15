Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Beyblade Hypersphere Battle Set Game
$17.00 $29.84
4h ago
About this Deal

Walmart has this Beyblade Hypersphere Battle Set Game for only $17.00 with free shipping on orders over $35.

Product Details:
  • Includes Hypersphere Vertical Drop Beystadium, 2 right/left-spin launchers, and right-spin battling tops Ace Dragon D5 (attack type) and Bushin Ashindra A5
  • Hypersphere tops have Performance Tips specially designed to climb the vertical wall of the Vertical Drop Beystadium and battle on the brink
  • Scan code on Beyblade Burst Vertical Drop Beystadium to unlock the corresponding digital Beystadium in the Beyblade Burst app
  • Tops come with right-spin GT Chips in the Energy Layers. Interchangeable with other right-spin GT Chip-compatible tops
  • Received 4+ stars out of 100+ reviews

