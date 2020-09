Groupon is offering this Bunch O' Balloons Set: 3 Nozzles + 100 Balloons for only $9.99 with free shipping!



Also available in other sets for various prices.



Details:

Takes all the hassle of preparing for a water fight



You'll have 100 water balloons ready to use in one minute



Colors may vary



Received 4+ stars from over 1,015 reviews