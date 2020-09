Get this Disney's Frozen 2 Elsa's World Of Creativity Set over at Kohl's for just $11.99 with free shipping on orders $75+, or opt for free pickup where available.



Includes:

10 crayons



4 EVA foam stampers



Ink pad



Paint book



10-color watercolor tray



2 paint brushes



DYO Mirror (wooden mirror, epoxy jewel sticker sheet, foil sticker sheet in polybag)



2 sticker rolls



4 sticker sheets