Back In Stock! Walmart is offering this Fisher-Price Classic Xylophone only for $6. Shipping is free on $35+ orders!



Features:

Baby uses the mallet to tap on the 8 colorful keys

Pull string & easy-rolling wheels let baby pull it along anywhere!

Tapping the keys helps foster fine motor skills and eye-hand coordination

Bright colors and musical tones help stimulate baby's senses

Encourages musical creativity as baby explores different sounds and musical notes