Walmart has this Fisher-Price Storybots A to Z Rock Star Guitar for just $12.50 with free shipping on $35+.



Also available for the same price on Amazon.



Product Details:

Age Range: 3 Years and Up



Toy guitar that teaches letters of the alphabet and phonics with fun StoryBots songs and phrases



Two play modes: Jam with the Alphabet and Rock with Letters



“Strum” the guitar or press the whammy bar for rockin’ learning songs and fun sounds



Sized just right for preschool rock stars and attaches with a convenient strap