Walmart has this Fitbit Kids' Ace 2 Activity Tracker (2 Colors) for only $39.95 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Steps & active minutes tracking let kids skip, jump & move their way to a healthier life



Kids earn virtual badges and fun on-screen celebrations when they reach their goals



Bring on the pool party cannonballs or lunchtime spills Centauri Kids is swim proof



Kids spend less time charging & more time moving with up to 5 days of battery



Pair Centauri Kids to a child account to access a limited Kid View



Received 4+ stars out of 45+ reviews

Compare to $69.95 at Target, and $39.99 at Kohl's and at Best Buy.