Pep Boys is offering their Big Red 2 Ton Trolley Jack for free after you submit the mail-in rebate!



See the mail-in rebate list here.



Details:

2 ton trolley floor jack is designed to be easy to use



Rear swivel casters allow for wide, easy movements



Crafted from durable heavy-duty steel



Lifts loads weighing up to 2 tons



Received 4+ stars from over 115 reviews