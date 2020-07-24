Lowes
Jul 24, 2020
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lowe's has canceled their free DIY kids workshops for the foreseeable future. However, you can still snag Kids Workshop Kits for free in-store at participating locations!
These kits include goggles, aprons, and a miniature wheelbarrow project. Pick them up via curbside or at the customer service desk.
Find your nearest Lowe's here.
Note: available while supplies last. Valid at participating locations.
