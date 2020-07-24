Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lowe's has canceled their free DIY kids workshops for the foreseeable future. However, you can still snag Kids Workshop Kits for free in-store at participating locations!



These kits include goggles, aprons, and a miniature wheelbarrow project. Pick them up via curbside or at the customer service desk.



Find your nearest Lowe's here.



Note: available while supplies last. Valid at participating locations.