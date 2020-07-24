Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Kids Workshop Kits (Pickup In-Store)
Free
Jul 24, 2020
28  Likes 0  Comments
17
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lowe's has canceled their free DIY kids workshops for the foreseeable future. However, you can still snag Kids Workshop Kits for free in-store at participating locations!

These kits include goggles, aprons, and a miniature wheelbarrow project. Pick them up via curbside or at the customer service desk.

Find your nearest Lowe's here.

Note: available while supplies last. Valid at participating locations.

Kids freebies Free toddler kids toys Lowes Workshop free event
