JCPenney

Hasbro Furreal Mighty Roar Simba Plush Interactive
$67.49 $135.00
1 day ago
About this Deal

JC Penney is offering Hasbro Furreal Mighty Roar Simba Plush Interactive for only $67.49, regularly $135.00. Shipping is free on orders over $75+

Product Details :
  • A young king who wants to roar, talk, & play: He loves to say phrases from the movie, challenge you to roaring contests, and lean back to show you he’s ready to play
  • Responds to touch and sound with 100+ sound-and-motion combinations: He can move his head, eyes, ears, mouth, legs, & tail, and makes lots of fun movie sounds
  • He’s full of surprises: Pat him on the head -- who knows what he’ll say or do? Talk to him, roar at him, and watch him react
  • Feed him his favorite treat: You guessed it – a grub on a stick – and Mighty Roar Simba responds when you feed it to him (as he likes to say, “Slimy, yet satisfying!”)
  • Requires 4 x 1.5v “C” alkaline batteries (not included)
  • Includes : pet, play treat, and instructions.

Kids toys JCPenney Hasbro Toys & Games Hasbro Toys SIMBA simba plush
