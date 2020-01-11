|
JC Penney is offering Hasbro Furreal Mighty Roar Simba Plush Interactive for only $67.49, regularly $135.00. Shipping is free on orders over $75+
Product Details :
- A young king who wants to roar, talk, & play: He loves to say phrases from the movie, challenge you to roaring contests, and lean back to show you he’s ready to play
- Responds to touch and sound with 100+ sound-and-motion combinations: He can move his head, eyes, ears, mouth, legs, & tail, and makes lots of fun movie sounds
- He’s full of surprises: Pat him on the head -- who knows what he’ll say or do? Talk to him, roar at him, and watch him react
- Feed him his favorite treat: You guessed it – a grub on a stick – and Mighty Roar Simba responds when you feed it to him (as he likes to say, “Slimy, yet satisfying!”)
- Requires 4 x 1.5v “C” alkaline batteries (not included)
- Includes : pet, play treat, and instructions.