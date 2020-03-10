Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Classic Wooden Baseball Pinball Retro Tabletop Game
$19.99 $29.99
Bring nostalgic charm to your child’s bedroom, playroom, or your office with the Tabletop Baseball Pinball Game by Hey! Play! This classic toy from BestBuy is made of durable wood and MDF in the shape of a baseball diamond for the nostalgic ballpark charm and includes 2 metal balls. Choose free in-store pickup, where available. Otherwise, shipping is just $6.49

Product Details: Measuring just 13 inches long and 12.25 inches wide, this game will be right at home on the desk or tabletop of any baseball fan. The metal side lever controls the bat while the second lever launches the balls for you to hit singles, doubles and home runs. This retro skill game will provide hours of unplugged fun for children and adults. It makes a great display piece when not in use.

