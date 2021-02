Walmart has this Imaginext DC Super Friends Batsub for only $7.48 with free shipping on $35+ or opt for free store pickup where available.



Note: price and availability may vary by location.



Product Details:

Age Range: 3 to 8 years



Assembled Product Weight: 1.65 lb



Color: Multi



Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H): 11.50 x 4.25 x 11.00 Inches



Received 4+ stars out of 20+ reviews

Compare to $24.99 at Fisher Price.