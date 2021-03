Target has this LeapFrog Letter Band Phonics Jam for only $10.43 with free shipping on $35+.



Product Details:

Press the 26 letter buttons to hear them sing their names and sounds.



Light-up instrument buttons say their names and can be used to create music.



Follow along with Tad and learn to spell three-letter words like Rap and Jam.



Play in Letter & Phonics, Spelling, Game, Music or Jukebox mode for a variety of exciting activities.