Macy's is offering 192-Piece LEGO Sky Police Drone Chase Set for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders over $25.



Features:

Age: 3+



Sky Police helicopter with opening cockpit, spinning top rotor, searchlight and a firing net shooter



Buildable drone with spinning rotors and opening claws



Sky Police helicopter measures over 3" (9cm) high, 8" (22cm) long and 4" (11cm) wide



Crook's drone measures over 1" (3cm) high, 3" (9cm) long and 3" (9cm) wide



Golden minifigure statue & pedestal measures over 3" (9cm) h, 1" (3cm) w and 1" (3cm) d