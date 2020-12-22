|
Walmart has this LOL Surprise Birthday Month Doll for just $5.00 with free shipping on orders over $35.
Product Details:
- Unbox the perfect gift and 8 surprises with the LOL Surprise Present Surprise!
- Each of these Birthday-themed LOL Surprise dolls represents a different month of the year so you can celebrate your little girl's birth month.
- Each LOL Surprise Present Surprise comes already wrapped in a fabulous gift package and bow.
- Water surprise allows dolls to change color when you dip them in water.
- Feed them with water and get ready for more water surprises.
- 8 surprises: message, party hat, bottle, 2 accessories, fashion outfit, shoes, and doll
- Collect all 12 new birthday characters, one for each month of the year!
- Received 4+ stars out of 245+ reviews