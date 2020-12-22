Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
LOL Surprise Birthday Month Doll
$5.00 $10.67
20h ago
About this Deal

Walmart has this LOL Surprise Birthday Month Doll for just $5.00 with free shipping on orders over $35.

Product Details:
  • Unbox the perfect gift and 8 surprises with the LOL Surprise Present Surprise!
  • Each of these Birthday-themed LOL Surprise dolls represents a different month of the year so you can celebrate your little girl's birth month.
  • Each LOL Surprise Present Surprise comes already wrapped in a fabulous gift package and bow.
  • Water surprise allows dolls to change color when you dip them in water.
  • Feed them with water and get ready for more water surprises.
  • 8 surprises: message, party hat, bottle, 2 accessories, fashion outfit, shoes, and doll
  • Collect all 12 new birthday characters, one for each month of the year!
  • Received 4+ stars out of 245+ reviews

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
8m ago
Admin valid update from MM showing?
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
10h ago
Another Amazing Gift
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
21h ago
Price drop now $5
