+ Add To DealsPlus

Mickey or Minnie Mouse Lunar New Year 2021 + Special Offers
$14.00 $22.99
5h ago
9  Likes 1  Comments
0
Cashback Up to 0.5%

About this Deal

shopDisney is offering the Mickey Mouse 17" Lunar New Year 2021 Plush or the Minnie Mouse 17" Lunar New Year Plush for $14, regularly priced at $22.99 each. Get free shipping on orders $75+ with promo code: SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey or Minnie Mouse 17" Lunar New Year Plush Details
  • Bundled in warm-wear to celebrate Lunar New Year 2021; the 'Year of the Ox'.
  • Medium plush
  • Detailed plush sculpting
  • Embroidered features
  • Textured fabric
  • Applique designs
  • Furry trims
  • Ages 3+


Special Offers with Any shopDisney Purchase

🏷 Deal Tags

Disney Stuffed Animals & Plush Toys Plush plush toys Disney Plush Toys shopDisney gifts for kids Disney Plush
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
1h ago
💕 💕 💕 💕 💕 Adorable!
Likes Reply
