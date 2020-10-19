GameStop
GameStop has just released their 60-page 'Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide! The booklet is sure to help shoppers find the perfect gifts this holiday season. A few of the items featured include products from popular franchises such as Star Wars, Pokémon, Marvel, and Fortnite.
Read more here.
Check out the 2020 Holiday Gift Guide here.
