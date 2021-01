Head to Target where you'll find this Star Wars: The Mandalorian Design A Vinyl Craft Kit for only $4.99! Shipping is free on $35+ or opt for free store pickup where available.



Product Details:

Design your own baby yoda vinyl character with markers and stickers



Customize it to make it your very own



Use the included 4 colorful markers and sticker sheet to design your own look



He looks like "baby yoda" but his name is The Child



Includes vinyl character, 4 markers and 1 sticker sheet



Display in your room



Makes a great gift for all Star Wars fans



For ages 3 & up