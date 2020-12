Macy's is offering Studio Mercantile 5-in-1 Dice Box Game Set for only $13.99, regularly $39.99. Shipping is free on orders over $25+



Product Details :

7" L



7"W



7"H



Set includes Backgammon, checkers, chess, dice, cards, and poker chips



Convenient and fun dice-shaped box for travel and storage



Leave it out and ready for games anytime with display-worthy looks



Wood / Plastic