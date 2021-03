Amazon is offering this Super Mario Bowser's Castle Playset for only $29.65 when you 'clip' the $9.87 off coupon with free shipping!



Alternatively, get it for the same price at Target with the 25% off Target Circle offer!



Details:

Amazon's Choice for Mario Playset



for Mario Playset Explore Bowser's interactive castle



Drop Bowser into the lava by triggering the trap door



Official Nintendo toys for boys or girls



Received 4+ stars from over 3,520 reviews

Other Notable Deals:

Hot Wheels Mariokart Ruins Track Set for $14.99 w/ $4.95 Off Coupon