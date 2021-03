Amazon has this Tamagotchi Deluxe PAC-Man w/ Case for only $15.00! Shipping is free on $25+ or with Prime.



Product Details:

Feed your Tamagotchi rice or PAC-MAN’s favorite: cherries



The PAC-MAN Ghosts will go after your Tamagotchi character, so be ready to call PAC-MAN in to help



Includes two fun mini games: Pac Game and Catch Game



Raise your Tamagotchi from egg to baby to Adult and how you take care of it will decide which of the 7 Adults you’ll get



Comes with 1 PAC-MAN maze Tamagotchi on a chain



Battery (LR44) included



For Ages 8+



Received 4+ stars out of 960+ reviews