shopDisney The Child Plush & Collectible Key Bundle (The Mandalorian) $16.00 $28.99 8h ago 13 Likes 2 Comments 0 See Deal Cashback Up to 0.5% About this Deal shopDisney is offering The Child Plush & Collectible Key Bundles for $16. Sold separately, The Child Plush is $16 and The Child Collectible Key sells for $12.99.. A total of $28.99. At checkout, use promo code: SHIPMAGIC for free shipping on orders $75+. Special Offers Get a $12 11" Holiday Groot (regularly priced at $16.99) with any purchase. Get a $16 Mickey Mouse Backpack (regularly priced at $29.99) with any purchase. 🏷 Deal Tags toys Disney Star Wars shopDisney gifts for kids Disney Plush Baby Yoda The Mandalorian