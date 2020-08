Woot is offering this VIRO Rides Turn Style Electric Drift Board for only $89.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Details:

Unique drift plate design lets riders drift up to 36 degrees in either direction while they ride!



Cruise up to 10 mph with a 6 mile range Using the thumb-activated wireless speed controller with electronic braking



Control the angle and radius of your turns with four different drift modes



Powerful brushless hub motor and 22V rechargeable battery



Durable design featuring polyurethane wheels and a full non-slip grip tape deck



By pressing down on the Turn Style's drift plate, riders can rotate the rear wheels up to 36 degrees in either direction for tight turns, carving, tricks, and more!