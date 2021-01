Walmart has this Adventure Force Ape Escape Track Set for only $9.97! Shipping is free on $35+ or opt for free store pickup where available.



Also, score this Adventure Force Shark Strike Raceway Set for the same price!



Product Details:

Age Range: 3 to 7 years



Assembly Required



Includes:

5 x Adventure Force Racers,

4-Lane Racing Track (with 2 x Elimination Traps)

1 x Att

Received 4+ stars out of 40+ reviews