Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Target Coupons

Target

Up to 70% Off Big Summer Toy Clearance
HOT
Sale
Jul 21, 2020
Expires : 08/31/20
43  Likes 1  Comments
16
See Deal

About this Deal

Target is offering up to 70% off big summer toy clearance with free shipping on orders of $35+, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

As always, make sure you use your RedCard to score an additional 5% whenever you shop. Not a RedCard holder? Signup today to receive a $40 off $40 coupon!

Other Notable Offers:

🏷 Deal Tags

Kids toys Summer toddler Target games kids toys outdoor toys
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 05, 2020
superb deal! recommended
Likes Reply
Target See All arrow
Target
Target
Black Friday 2020 Sale Announced
NEWS
HOT
Target
Target
Black Friday Deals All Month (11/1-30)
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
Target’s Newest Shopping Safety Measures
NEWS
HOT
Target
Target
Early Black Friday TV Deals
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
20% Off Starbucks Beverages (In-Store)
20% Off
Target
Target
Boo Avenue Drive-Thru Event on Halloween
Event
Target
Target
Free $10 Reward w/ 2 Target Circle Orders
Free W/P
HOT
Target
Target
Lasko XtraAir 48" Tower Fan Air Ionizer
$79.99 $219.99
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
Free $5 Gift Card w/ 3 Skin Care or Oral Care Items
Offer
Target
Target
Up to 40% Off Toys & Books + Extra 25% Off 1
SALE
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Best Buy
Best Buy
Up to 70% Off Toys & Collectibles Sale
SALE
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
Hot Wheels Id '15 Jaguar F-Type Project 7
$3.59 $6.99
Walmart
Walmart
Coleman Powersports CC100X 100cc Trail Bike
$279.00 $349.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
shopDisney
shopDisney
Disney Princess Classic Doll Collection for $11.82ea
$129.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Walmart
Walmart
Toys Savings, Rollbacks & More
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
AliExpress
AliExpress
US $4.74 5% OFF|50 CM Frozen Anna Elsa Dolls Snow Queen Princess Anna Elsa Doll Toys Stuffed Frozen Plush Kids Toys Birthday Christmas Gift|Movies & TV| - AliExpress
$4.74 $9.99
Cashback Available
AliExpress
AliExpress
Random 1pcs Genuine LOL Originate Surprise Dolls Blind Bag Puzzle Toys For Lols Dolls Figure Toys Dolls Birthday Gift For Girls
$0.80 $2.00
Cashback Available
AliExpress
AliExpress
US $20.79 43% OFF|Original Barbie Joined Move YOGA Dolls 18 Inch Bjd 1/4 Body Barbie Baby Dolls Girls Toys for Kids Girl Brinquedos Toys Juguetes|Dolls| - AliExpress
$17.33 $30.40
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
Rockin ’ Rollers Battery Powered Ride On Tricycle – Police Car
$59.00 $149.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Inflatable Alien Dinosaur T-Rex Costume Halloween Blow Up Costumes Adult/Kids
$18 $29.99
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 75% Off Carter's Baby Apparel + extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Walmart
Walmart
Little Tikes Hoop It Up! Play Ball Pit
$29.97 $59.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Paint Pens, Shuttle Art 36 Colors Acrylic Paint Markers
$14.29 $25.99
Walmart
Walmart
20-Pack Play-Doh Super Color (20 Colors!)
$11.88 $14.97
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Stein Mart
Stein Mart
Final Days! Going Out of Business Sale (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Available
Gap Factory
Gap Factory
Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra 50% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Carter's 2-Pc Halloween PJs
$8.40 $20.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Famous Footwear
Famous Footwear
Kids' Shoes from $19.98!
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
Boo Avenue Drive-Thru Event on Halloween
Event
The North Face
The North Face
Toddler Glacier Full-Zip Hoodie | The North Face
$40.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow