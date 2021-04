Finish Line has this Adidas Originals 1L Steel Bottle (5 Colors) for only $15.00 with free shipping for STATUS members [free to join].



Product Details:

Built with double-wall stainless steel for durability



Insulated design maintains temperature offering 24-hour cold or 12-hour hot beverages



Oversize Trefoil logo and wordmark branding for adidas signature touch



Secure screw-on lid



Handy carry strap



1L (33.8 oz.)



BPA-free



Hand wash



Received 4+ stars out of 215+ reviews