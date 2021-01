Macy's has this 5-Pc Tag Ridgefield Luggage Set (2 Colors) for only $59.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

27" expandable upright spinner suitcase (dimensions: 28.74"H X 16.93"W X 9.45"D; weight: 7.05 lbs)



20" carry-on upright suitcase (dimensions: 21.06"H X 13.39"W X 7.09"D; weight: 4.19 lbs)



Duffle (dimensions:24.8"L X 12.01"H X 13.58"D; weight: 2.43 lbs)



15" Travel tote (dimensions:14.57"H X 4.73"W X 11.02"D ;weight: 0.66 lbs)



Travel kit (dimensions:5.12"H X 9.25"W X 4.13"D; weight: 0.26 lbs)



Wheels: spinner wheels on 27", inline skate wheels on 20"



Handle: recessed push-button system



Interior: tie down strap in main compartment and mesh zipper pocket on front panel interior



Exterior: 2 front panel pockets, front & side carry handle



Uprights and Tote feature front zipper pockets



Heavy Duty Self-Mending Zippers



Durable 100% Polyester