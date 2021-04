Amtrak is celebrating their birthday by throwing a 50% Off 50th Anniversary Sale! Book by 5/5 for travel by 11/13/21.



Offer Details:

50% off Coach fares & Acela Business class



Maximum fare of $50 per segment on select routes all across the country



For sale: April 28–May 5, 2021



For travel: June 2–November 13, 2021