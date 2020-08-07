Amtrak is offering Buy One Roomette, Get One Ticket for free when you use code V306 when searching for fares. Book by 7/17 for travel from 7/13 to 9/30.



Sample Fares:

Chicago, IL to Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN from $193



Atlanta, GA to New Orleans, LA from $243



Chicago, IL to Denver, CO from $365



