Buy One Roomette, Get One Ticket Free
BOGO
Jul 08, 2020
Expires : 07/17/20
About this Deal

Amtrak is offering Buy One Roomette, Get One Ticket for free when you use code V306 when searching for fares. Book by 7/17 for travel from 7/13 to 9/30.

Sample Fares:
  • Chicago, IL to Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN from $193
  • Atlanta, GA to New Orleans, LA from $243
  • Chicago, IL to Denver, CO from $365
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
