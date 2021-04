Back again! Amtrak is once again offering Buy One, Get One Free Summer Fares when you book a Roomette for travel from 6/1 to 9/30. Simply book by 4/16 to get this offer.



Notable BOGO Free Travel Fares:

Chicago and Minneapolis from $193



Denver and Salt Lake City from $252



Washington, DC and Boston from $288



Lorton, VA and Sanford, FL from $296



Los Angeles and Albuquerque from $297