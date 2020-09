Alaska Air is offering a 'Get The Row' Sale where you can buy a flight, and get a second booking for the same flight for just taxes and fees with code GETYOURROW used at checkout!



Plus, with middle seats blocked, that means you could get an entire row to yourself.



Offer Details:

In the booking form here, enter departure and arrival cities, dates, and 2 travelers.



Enter GETYOURROW into the discount code field



into the discount code field Click "Find flights" to start your search



Be sure to select your window and aisle seats